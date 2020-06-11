Daniel Jones Holds Off-site Workouts for Teammates

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who is doing everything possible to ensure that he and his fellow teammates on the offensive side of the ball hit the ground running when football returns, has been running an off-site throwing and catching program in Austin, Texas, according to the New York Post.

New backup quarterback Colt McCoy, an alumnus of the University of Texas, assisted in organizing the workouts, the Post reported.

The program, which also included some team bonding activities such as golf, had as many as 20 players attending to run through concepts of the new offense that offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has had to install virtually.

In the past, the Giants benefitted from passing camps held off-site when formal gatherings at the team’s facility weren’t possible. In 2011, then starter Eli Manning organized off-site workouts at a Hoboken high school field for his teammates so they could begin to get in sync for the upcoming season.

That season, both Victor Cruz and Hakeem Nicks went on to post 1,000-yard receiving seasons as the Giants went on to win their second Super Bowl with Manning at the helm.

While the results of the current efforts by Jones remains to be seen, it’s undoubtedly a positive step in the right direction for a Giants team that, unlike the 2011 squad which had continuity in its coaching staff, is starting from scratch in a new system.

It's also another good sign in the second-year quarterback's development as a team leader that he has taken on such an initiative to ensure that he gives himself and his teammates every chance of success given these unprecedented times.

“I certainly feel the responsibility of being a leader. That’s something I take seriously.” Jones told reporters on a video conference call last month.

"It’s our team, and I understand that. Leadership wise, I’m going to do my best to, at first, take care of what I’m doing, take care of my responsibility, be prepared and play at a high level.”