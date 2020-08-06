It’s no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic has created enough challenges or teams around the NFL.

But Giants quarterback Daniel Jones isn't sitting there wringing his hands with worry as he goes through his second NFL training camp that includes learning a brand new offense that will be run by offensive coordinator Jason Garrett.

“I think my focus is on this camp and trying to make sure I am as prepared as possible mentally,” Jones said today on a Zoom call with the media.

“For me personally, I am doing a good job of picking up the offense and understanding what the coaches expect. Obviously, want to improve on a lot of things from last year personally and as a team. In order to get there and to get there the right way, I think we want to focus on what we’re doing day to day in this camp.”

Jones can also take solace in knowing that he has his primary offensive skill players back for another year—receivers Darius Slayton, Golden Tate, and Sterling Shepard, tight end Evan Engram and running back Saquon Barkley. Many of them Jones had a chance to work out with at different points over the off-season.

“Just spending time with guys, and getting together in the offseason a little bit—knowing how guys are going to get in and out of breaks is obvious and something you would expect, but that continuity helps,” he said.

“Also, just having a relationship with guys and me knowing how they learn and how they communicate as we all try to learn this system and try to work through it and make sure we’re on the same page—I think that continuity definitely helps with that process.”

As a rookie, Jones developed instant chemistry with Slayton, a rookie who came in with Jones, starting with the rookie minicamp. Jones said he’s been impressed by what Slayton has shown so far in terms of his work ethic.

“He’s a guy that comes to work every day and knows what to do and knows what’s expected of him from the coaches and does his best to do that,” Jones said.

“Obviously he’s a talented guy. He can really get out and run. He has a big frame—he’s a big target. I’ve really enjoyed working with him and I know he’s excited going into this year and has attacked this offseason and this new system the right way.”