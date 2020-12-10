SI.com
Defender Admits Seattle Might Have Taken Giants Lightly Last Week

Patricia Traina

The New York Giants are well into their week of preparing for the Arizona Cardinals, but apparently, one last remaining crumb has come out of their big win over the Seattle Seahawks.

On Thursday, Seattle cornerback Shaquill Griffin admitted that he and his teammates, who were upset by the Giants 17-12 on Sunday, might not have taken the Giants as seriously as they should have.

"I feel that we kind of eased up off the gas a little bit, and now it's everybody's locking back in," Griffin said on Thursday, according to Seattle Maven’s Corbin Smith.

"I just thought we let that game kind of get the best of us and then we came in taking the team lightly. That's just being totally honest. In this league, you can lose to anybody."

As Smith noted, Griffin’s honesty is admirable, but at the same time embarrassing given that the Giants came into Seattle riding the wave of confidence thanks to a three-game winning streak.

As for the Giants, head coach Joe Judge downplayed the team is leaning on the confidence gained from having won four games in a row.

“I think the confidence they get is coming from practice and execution,” Judge said Thursday. 

“They’re playing confidently in games because they perform in practice, and they know the guy next to them is also executing at practice so they can play aggressively with their techniques.”

Judge has repeatedly urged the Giants players to not dwell on past successes and failures and instead keep their eyes firmly on getting better every day because no matter what happened the week before, they should never believe that they’ve arrived.

“We expect them to just go out there and compete every day and improve on a daily basis and keep looking forward,” he said. “We talked about this yesterday. We need to remain focused on what’s real, and what’s real is this Sunday against the Cardinals.” 

