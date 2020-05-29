Defensive Line Preview | A Team Strength, but for How Long?

Defensive Line

WHO THEY HAVE: Leonard Williams (Trade/2019), Dalvin Tomlinson (D2/2017), Dexter Lawrence (D1/2019), BJ Hill (D3/2018), DT Austin Johnson (UFA/2020), RJ McIntosh (R5/2018), Niko Lalos (UDFA/2020), Chris Slayton (D7/2019)

KEY ADDITIONS: DT Austin Johnson (UFA/2020)

KEY LOSSES: None

WHERE THINGS STAND: New defensive coordinator Patrick Graham hasn't spoken to the media regarding what his plans are for this collection of defenders he'll have to work with. But over the last few months, we've been trying to piece together various clues from watching what Graham was a part of in previous career stops, most notably New England and Miami.

We know that the defense will be multiple, meaning that there will be different looks, and with that, different roles will need to be fulfilled. Long gone are the days where you have a guy who does one thing and plays one position.

Rosters don't allow for that, and that's especially true on the defensive line, where defenders are forever being asked to shift pre-snap, stunt, twist, and run all kinds of exotic looks at confusing the opponent.

But let's talk about the Giants collection of defensive linemen, which other than for veteran Austin Johnson and undrafted rookie free agent Niko Lalos, remains unchanged from the end of last year.

Every single one of the players they have is capable of playing multiple "techniques" on the line, e.g., 0-tech (nose tackle), 1-tech (the plugged role), 3-tech (the penetrator role), and 5-tech (the rusher role).

By having such versatile upfront, Graham can create his multiple looks that will hopefully open up some gaps for the back end of the defense to penetrate.

WHERE WE GO FROM HERE: Despite appearing to be the most stable and strongest unit on the Giants, the defensive line has several question marks that will need to be answered over the coming months.

The first is the future of Leonard Williams, the Giants franchise player. The Giants would like to sign Williams to a long term deal if for no other reason than to lower the $16.1 million cap hit he currently carries.

The problem is that when you look at Williams' overall game, it's fair to ask if he's a complementary piece or a difference-maker. If it's the former, then is he worth the big money payday he's seeking?

How the Giants approach Williams' long-term deal--assuming they get it done--could have a ripple effect on Dalvin Tomlinson, whose contract ends after this season.

After an initially slow start in which he only recorded four quarterback pressures in his first eight games, Tomlinson went on a tear over the second half fo the season, recording ten pressures in his final eight games.

Tomlinson finished as the highest-graded Giants defender per Pro Football Focus and finished fifth on the defense with 26 stops.

Why is this worth mentioning? Because it sure would be a shame if history repeated itself and the Giants, as they did with Linval Joseph years back, let another key member of their defensive line get away in free agency.