Despite Lack of Continuity in Systems, Giants Embrace Change

Every year NFL players have enough challenges to worry about in terms of their personal growth and improving their game and, in many cases, rehabbing from injury.

For the third time since 2017, when head coach Ben McAdoo was fired before the end of the regular season only to be later replaced full time by Pat Shurmur in 2018 and, more recently by Joe Judge, the Giants are undergoing a change.

Such a lack of continuity, which has come about from the team having won just 12 games in the last three years, could easily send a guy's head spinning into orbit.

But tight end Evan Engram and guard Will Hernandez aren't sitting there thinking, "Here we go again;" instead, they' view the change that was brought about by losing as a personal challenge to up their game.

"I wouldn’t say it's difficult," said Engram, who is going on his third system in four years. "I would say some perseverance involved and being flexible with adjustments.

While Engram would no doubt prefer continuity, he is right when he says some perseverance is necessary. In the NFL, very few things go according to plan, so a certain degree of flexibility is necessary to keep up with the change.

And if each day represents a new opportunity, well, then why not embrace change instead of sitting there trying to fight it?

That's the approach Engram has taken as he tries to learn his role in offensive coordinator Jason Garrett's system, which, as history has shown from Garrett's time in Dallas, has resulted in some potent offenses.

"I think it has been very motivating to learn this new system and keep finding ways to get better each and every day."

Hernandez, who is going through his second offensive system in three years, has made no secret about his disdain for losing. But he sees the change not as a mad thing, but as a form of motivation.

"Every single little thing that I do now is geared towards winning, towards ‘How is this going to help me win? Is this going to help me win? Yes or no. No? Ok, I’m not doing it,’" he said.

"I just feel like every single thing that I do now, whether it’s on the field or off, I either do it or not with the purpose of winning."

At the end of the day, Engram, Hernandez, and the rest of their teammates want to win games. While they would undoubtedly welcome continuity, if having to adapt to a new system is what it takes, don't expect them to complain.