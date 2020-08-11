GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Big Blue+

Despite Lack of Continuity in Systems, Giants Embrace Change

Patricia Traina

Every year NFL players have enough challenges to worry about in terms of their personal growth and improving their game and, in many cases, rehabbing from injury.

For the third time since 2017, when head coach Ben McAdoo was fired before the end of the regular season only to be later replaced full time by Pat Shurmur in 2018 and, more recently by Joe Judge, the Giants are undergoing a change.

Such a lack of continuity, which has come about from the team having won just 12 games in the last three years, could easily send a guy's head spinning into orbit.

But tight end Evan Engram and guard Will Hernandez aren't sitting there thinking, "Here we go again;" instead, they' view the change that was brought about by losing as a personal challenge to up their game.

"I wouldn’t say it's difficult," said Engram, who is going on his third system in four years. "I would say some perseverance involved and being flexible with adjustments.

While Engram would no doubt prefer continuity, he is right when he says some perseverance is necessary. In the NFL, very few things go according to plan, so a certain degree of flexibility is necessary to keep up with the change.

And if each day represents a new opportunity, well, then why not embrace change instead of sitting there trying to fight it?

That's the approach Engram has taken as he tries to learn his role in offensive coordinator Jason Garrett's system, which, as history has shown from Garrett's time in Dallas, has resulted in some potent offenses.

"I think it has been very motivating to learn this new system and keep finding ways to get better each and every day."

Hernandez, who is going through his second offensive system in three years, has made no secret about his disdain for losing. But he sees the change not as a mad thing, but as a form of motivation.

"Every single little thing that I do now is geared towards winning, towards ‘How is this going to help me win? Is this going to help me win? Yes or no. No? Ok, I’m not doing it,’" he said.

"I just feel like every single thing that I do now, whether it’s on the field or off, I either do it or not with the purpose of winning."

At the end of the day, Engram, Hernandez, and the rest of their teammates want to win games. While they would undoubtedly welcome continuity, if having to adapt to a new system is what it takes, don't expect them to complain.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 11, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Washington Football Team Dan Snyder filing a lawsuit against a former employee.

Jackson Thompson

Former College Coach Reveals Why Matt Peart Can Start in Rookie Year

Is Giants rookie offensive tackle Matt Peart ready for the bright lights and speed rushers in the NFL despite being on the raw side? His former college coach thinks so and here's why.

Jackson Thompson

by

HoogieCoogieMan

Tight End Evan Engram Eyes Breakout Season in New Offense

Giants tight end Evan Engram has his eye on a full 16-game season delivering his best production yet.

Patricia Traina

Motivated Markus Golden is Focused on Picking Up Where He Left Off

While the off-season was disappointing for Markus Golden in terms of scoring a major payday, the experience has left him more focused and more ready than ever to take his pass-rushing game to a whole other level.

Jackson Thompson

Once the Student, Will Hernandez is Ready to Be the Teacher

The third-year guard could have two new and relatively inexperienced teammates lining up on either side of him this year.

Patricia Traina

Film Room | Potential Four-Man Pressure Packages

Nick Falato digs through some old tape on the Patriots and Dolphins defenses to find hints of potential four-man pressure packages that defensive coordinator Patrick Graham might be looking to run this year.

Nick Falato

NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 10, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with the Giants adding two undrafted free agents.

Jackson Thompson

SEE IT: Giants Return to the Field in Helmets

The helmets go on as the Giants continue through the first phase of on-field workouts this week.

Patricia Traina

Is Jabrill Peppers a Legitimate Option at Cornerback?

Peppers' trainer recently told Giants Country that he thought the safety "could be a top corner in the league" if the Giants wanted to play him there. Coach Gene Clemons took a look at Peppers' film and weighs in with his thoughts as to whether Peppers would be a fit at cornerback.

Gene Clemons

Perspectives: The Unusual Summer, Looking for Clues and the No-Names

It's been almost two weeks since the entire Giants team reported for training camp on July 28. While we haven't learned much in terms of the Xs and Os, here are a few thoughts about how camp has unfolded thus far.

Patricia Traina