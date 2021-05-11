Devonta Smith Believed the Giants Might Draft Him at No. 11

The Eagles, of course, ruined the Giants plans of picking the former Alabama receiver at No. 11.

In the days leading up to the draft, former Alabama receiver Devonta Smith had a hunch as to where he might be headed.

“I thought Carolina was going to draft me,” Smith said during the “Green Light Podcast” with Chris Long. “That’s who I thought. I knew of course the Giants, but it was all about, You have to get to 11. I knew if I was there at 11, I was for sure going to the Giants.”

The Eagles engineered a rare in-division trade with Dallas, holder of the tenth overall spot, to move ahead of the Giants, where they could get Smith.

While the Giants didn’t get their man, they were able to trade back with the Chicago Bear, who were looking to move up from No. 20 to secure Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. The Giants and Bears swapped first-rounders, the Giants drafting Florida receiver Kadarius Toney.

New York also received Chicago’s fifth-round pick (which the Giants later traded away to move up for UCF cornerback Aaron Robinson in the third round) and a first- and fourth-rounder in next year’s draft.

