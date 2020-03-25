GiantsCountry
Early Odds Have the Giants to Win 6.5 Games in 2020

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Patricia Traina

The rosters are far from being set, and it's still early, but as SI.com's Corey Parson noted, oddsmakers are predicting brighter days ahead for the New York Giants after their disappointing four-win season in 2019.

Although Parson himself doesn't put much faith in the Giants reaching the projected 6.5 wins oddsmakers have set, this due to additional work needed on the roster (a given since the draft has yet to take place), he notes that for anyone looking for a reason to take the over on the number of wins, the Giants do have the schedule in their favor.

The Giants have the luxury of coming into the season with an easy schedule, but I don't think they are better than the AFC North teams, and they haven't been able to beat the Cowboys or Eagles. Last season, the Giants' four wins came against the Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Washington. This year, outside of the NFC East, the Giants have road games against the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, Chicago Bears, and Seattle Seahawks—they could lose all these games.

The problem with this thinking is that the teams the Giants will face have undergone changes of their own to get better.

To that point, does anyone thing the point spread against the Bucs now that they have landed Tom Brady will be as attainable to cover as it was last year for the Giants?

Given all the uncertainty surrounding the Giants--Joe Judge's rookie year as head coach, the upcoming draft and the roster holes that still exist not he team, why bank on the Giants reaching, let alone topping 6.5 wins?

The answer is you can't, not yet, and certainly not given the holes that the Giants still have on the roster that may or may not be addressed, as outlined in the video below.

 

 

