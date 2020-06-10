GiantsCountry
Eli Manning Nominated for the "NFL Good Guy" Award

Patricia Traina

Retired Giants quarterback Eli Manning is one of six candidates nominated for the annual Good Guy Award, presented to a player who exhibited top-notch qualities and professional style in helping pro football writers do their jobs.

Throughout his 16-year NFL career, Manning has always been cooperative and professional with the media, consistently holding his scheduled press briefings during the seasons and off-season and agreeing to one-on-one sessions with reporters on request.

While not necessarily a headline generator, Manning never ducked the medial during his career, especially during times of strife, including losing seasons, his benching in 2017 by then-head coach Ben McAdoo, and his losing his job to Daniel Jones this past season.

Manning retired after the 2019 season and was honored with an emotional retirement ceremony held by the team at its headquarters. Team president John Mara declared that no Giant will ever wear No. 10, Manning's jersey number, again, and that Manning will be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor.

In addition to Manning, the other nominees for the award include:

LB Lorenzo Alexander, Buffalo Bills (retired). In addition to being accessible as a player, Alexander, an NFLPA executive, also assisted reporters with player union matters.

CB Stephon Gilmore, New England Patriots. One of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, Gilmore was not only accessible to the media, but he also gave thoughtful responses to their questions.

QB Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers. Rivers. Rivers has always been the go-to for conference calls and for his thoughtfulness with the local media. He signed with the Colts during free agency earlier this year after spending the last 16 seasons with the Chargers.

S Justin Simmons, Denver Broncos. Simmons was a constant presence in postgame interviews and during the week despite the Broncos' struggles.

T Joe Staley, San Francisco 49ers (retired). Staley is another player who, win or lose, was always available and always gave thoughtful answers to reporters' questions. Named to the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team, Staley, also a Pro Bowler, retired after 13 seasons. 

