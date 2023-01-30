New York's iconic Empire State Building is well-known for lighting up the top part of the building that brushes against the night sky in honor of any number of events, such as was the case a few weeks ago when it lit in blue to celebrate the New York Giants playoff berth or before that to show its support for the Jets in its quest for a playoff berth.

But the ESB's latest tribute might have gone just a little too far in the eyes of the tri-state area's resides because the fos running the lightning decided it would be a good idea to illuminate the New York City landmark in honor of the Philadelphia Eagles, who defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 to advance to Super Bowl LVII.

The decision didn't go over well with tri-state area fans in general, who took to Twitter to voice their protests over what they perceived as a slight to the hometown teams.