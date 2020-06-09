GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

ESPN Reveals a Surprising Fantasy Ranking for TE Evan Engram

Jackson Thompson

ESPN's recently-released 2020 Fantasy Football Outlook predicts Giants tight end Evan Engram will finish as the sixth-best tight end in fantasy football this year.

Engram is entering his fourth NFL season and has missed 14 of 48 possible games due to injury, including five games in 2018 and eight last season. The injuries have held Engram without a top-12 fantasy campaign since 2017, but there's no doubt he's been a significant force when healthy. Engram was one of six players who appeared in at least eight games and were targeted at least six times during 100% of those outings last season. The consistent usage helped him to five top-10 fantasy weeks in eight tries (the position's fourth-best rate). We have to knock him a bit for durability concerns, but Engram is still in his prime at age 25 and should be locked into lineups when active.

Engram's Top-6 projection is a flattering one for a tight end who has missed as much time as he has. Engram, who has played in 34 out of 48 career games so far, only played in eight games in 2019.

He finished 15th in receiving yards among NFL tight ends with 467 and tied for 19th in touchdowns with just three.

However, a reason to believe ESPN's forecast is that Engram's production over the games he did play translated to 58.39 receiving yards per game, sixth in the NFL among tight ends in last season.

Fantasy projections don't necessarily equate to overall performance. Receiving yards and touchdowns are the biggest denominators for fantasy points, which do play heavily in determining the production value of a tight end.

Engram has demonstrated a lot of evidence to be a top-flight tight end in the NFL but has yet to play a full 16-game season, which has limited his value in fantasy and on the Giants roster.

Engram has proven to be versatile as a receiver and blocker, but he was primarily used as an inline blocker last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

His speed and explosiveness, combined with his height and catching ability, have made him a mismatch for defenders. Whether he can retain that explosiveness off a sprained foot that required surgery will determine if that value in fantasy--and for the Giants offense overall--will still be there moving forward.

As a rookie in 2017, Engram played in 15 games with 11 starts which is still his best season to date. That year Engram racked up 64 receptions for 722 yards and six touchdowns, which made him the fifth-best tight end in fantasy as a rookie.

Engram's production has declined in each of the two seasons since then, mostly due to injury-related absence, but he has still flashed star potential when on the field.

In 2019 Engram had two 100+ yard games. In Week 1 against the Cowboys, he hauled in 11 catches for 116 yards and a touchdown, and in Week 3 against the Bucs, Engram led the Giants with six catches for 113 receiving yards and a touchdown.

With Jason Garrett having taken over as the team's offensive coordinator, Engram will look to parlay the chemistry he started to build with quarterback Daniel Jones.

Under Garrett's guidance, Jason Witten put together a Hall-of-Fame resume in Dallas. When Garrett took over as Cowboys offensive coordinator in 2007, Witten had his first 1,000-yard season and went on to make the Pro Bowl seven times under Garrett's guidance.

Whether Engram's talent is comparable to Witten's is up for debate. Still, playing in a system that has proven highly beneficial for starting tight ends can't hurt Engram's fantasy outlook for 2020.

Engram's leverage in future contract negotiations will depend on whether he proves he can return to form and, most of all, stay healthy for all 16 games starting in 2020.

If Engram proves capable of both of those things, then he might have a case to push the Giants, who exercised the fifth-year option in his rookie deal, into signing him up long-term before his contract expires in the 2022 offseason.

For Engram, his talent, combined with the production that Garrett's offense has afforded tight ends, could lead to him possibly transcending his sixth-best projection.

The talent is certainly there; now, all he needs is the durability.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Giants Player Profile: Will Hernandez, OG

Can New York Giants left guard Will Hernandez overcome sophomore slump?

Nick Falato

Giants Unveil New End Zone for 2020

But will there be fans there to see it?

Patricia Traina

Giants Player Profile | Tyler Haycraft, OT

Can this one-time walk-on at Louisville turned undrafted free agent work his way onto the Giants?

Jackson Thompson

Outside Linebackers Preview | Can They Finally Turn Potential into Production?

It's time to stop talking about the potential this group of outside linebackers has and start finding ways to bring it out of them.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | June 9, 2020

Kicking off this morning's NFC East headlines, DeMarcus Lawrence says Cowboys were divided in 2019. Also, another perspective on the Leonard Williams contract situation and a new and improved Dwayne Haskins emerges.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Player Profile: Montre Hartage, DB

Can New York Giants DB Montre Hartage justify defensive coordinator Patrick Graham's faith in him?

Nick Falato

NFL Reveals Protocols Covering Players’ Return to Team Facilities Ahead of Training Camp

Here are the relevant details along with some scenarios of how the Giants could alter their practices to comply.

Patricia Traina

Why Leonard Williams Might Want to Wait to Sign a Long-term Contract

The Giants still want to sign Leonard Williams to a long-term deal. And while both sides have incentive to get it done before the July 15 deadline, here are some reasons why Williams' side might choose to wait.

Patricia Traina

Giants Quiz: All About the Running Game

This week's Giants history quiz salutes the best Giants running backs in team history.

Patricia Traina

Giants Player Profile: Grant Haley, CB

Can New York Giants CB Grant Haley earn a roster spot based on his run defense and despite his vertical coverage struggles?

Nick Falato