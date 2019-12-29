First-and-10: The Myth Debunking Edition

1. Like everyone else, I’m very curious to see what decision the Giants make regarding the futures of head coach Pat Shurmur and general manager Dave Gettleman.

I have no idea how this is going to play out. I’ve heard everything from both are gone to just Shurmur is gone to just a shake-up of the assistant coaches is likely.

But I will say this much. We’ve heard the terms “continuity” and “stability” mentioned when it comes to the organizational structure.

Folks, right now, the only “continuity” we have seen are consecutive losing seasons—and I’d hardly call that a sign of “stability.”

2. I’ve always wondered about the dynamic between Giants team owners John Mara and Steve Tisch and how that worked.

Both men own a 50% share of the franchise. So when a significant decision needs to be made, and there is an impasse? Who breaks the tie?

My guess is no one does and that someone eventually has to give in. And I’m just not sure if that’s a good way to be doing business.

The Giants, remember, initially started with one owner, Tim Mara. He then passed the ownership reins to his two sons, Jack and Wellington. When Jack died, his widow Helen and their children Tim and Maura, inherited his share.

We know how Tim Mara, Jack’s son, battled with his uncle so much so that eventually then-NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle had to step in and mediate a dispute partially due to the two men not seeing eye to eye on how to manage the franchise.

Tim eventually sold his share to Bob Tish, and from what I recall, the two men had a harmonious relationship to where they agreed on almost every major franchise decision.

When cancer claimed both men, their sons took over. And while I won’t sit here and say that I know the inner nuances of their business relationships,

I think back to when Tom Coughlin stepped down and how conflicted John Mara was, which left me to wonder if there was a stalemate in the talks with Coughlin in which Mara acquiesced.

So here we are in the present and the report by the Post that Mara and Tisch don't quite see eye-to-eye on where to go from here.

That’s not a good sign, if true. While two people in any relationship aren’t always going to agree on every little detail, they usually do find common ground on the major decisions. And if they can’t, that’s not a good development.

3. Some people have brought up head coach Pat Shurmur’s contract and the fact that he would have three years remaining if the Giants were to relieve him of his duties.

I did some research in to the matter. Unless Shurmur had a fully guaranteed contract--and I don't believe he did--the good news is that if Shurmur is sent packing and he gets another job in the NFL, the Giants would only have to pay him the difference between what he would have gotten as head coach and what he’s getting per year in his new role.

In other words, if Shurmur is getting $4 million per year from the Giants and he takes a job as an offensive coordinator with another team for $2 million per season, the Giants only owe him the $2 million difference.

Now, if Shurmur does like what Ben McAdoo did and sits out for however long he has left on his contract, then yes, the Giants are on the hook for the full amount owed per year to Shurmur.

But again, if the two sides part ways, I can’t see Shurmur not getting another job in the NFL as an offensive coordinator.

4. I saw it was suggested that if the Giants want to establish continuity with Daniel Jones, they retain offensive coordinator Mike Shula if Pat Shurmur is fired.

There are so many things wrong with that thinking it’s not funny. For one, what quality head coaching candidate is going to come in here with at least one of his assistants already dictated to him. That’s a big reason why the Jets didn’t get Matt Rhule when they fired Todd Bowles.

Second, Jones just made the jump from one offensive coordinator to another when he came from Duke to the Giants. This is a well-coached young man, so to even contemplate whether he has the mental wherewithal to handle a coaching change is shortsighted because I’m pretty sure he does.

The Giants could suggest specific assistants from Shurmur’s staff to the new head coach, but the last thing they should be doing is insisting that anyone from this staff be retained. And I don’t think they would do that.

5. I’ll admit that in the past, I was perplexed by the Leonard Williams trade and why the Giants gave up assets to get him. And in trying to make sense of that move, I racked my brains, thinking I was missing an angle.

It turns out I was—and it is a big one.

By trading for Williams, if the Giants do re-sign him to a contract, they will not run the risk of losing a comp pick in 2021.

In other words, had they gone the traditional route and signed Williams this coming winter, there would have been an excellent chance that he would have cost them a comp pick in 20 sta21.

But by trading for his contract and then having exclusive negotiating rights up until the start of free agency, the Giants don’t have to worry about a new deal costing them what might very well have ended up being a third-round comp pick in 2021.

And if the Giants don’t re-sign Williams? That’s right: they’ll be in line for what should be a third-round comp pick in 2021.

Now if you consider that comp picks are awarded at the end of each round, that the Giants would have to send the Jets a fifth-rounder if they don’t re-sign Williams doesn’t look as bad if it means they stand to get an extra third-rounder, right?

6. I’ve seen a few posts suggesting that the Giants let Eli Manning finish out the game as his send-off.

Sorry folks, but Eli got the perfect send-off two weeks ago—why would anyone want to mess with that?

7. If the Giants do part ways with Pat Shurmur, I’m not sure how I feel about the possibility of them hiring Ron Rivera.

Let me make something clear. I like Rivera. I think he’s a good coach and an even better person. But one of the complaints I have about Gettleman is how he tends to lean a little too heavily on faces from the past—the ex-Panthers and the ex-Cardinals all come to mind.

Now I get it—the heat is on, and it’s better to work with someone with whom you’re familiar that to hire someone you don’t necessarily know only to find out that it turns out to be a marriage made in hell.

But scores of organizations—and not just NFL teams—take that risk after going through a careful screening process. Is it too much to ask that the Giants lean a little less on past relationships and dig a lot deeper into making sure that their hires are the right fit?

8. It was suggested to me that the Giants consider retaining Eli Manning at least another year, especially if they move on from Pat Shurmur to help Daniel Jones.

Nope, sorry. Don’t see it happening.

I think back to 2006 when a young Manning was trying to make the Giants offense his but couldn’t do it because the great Tiki Barber was still there on the roster. Manning, as I recall—and I covered his entire tenure—didn’t find his leadership chops until after Barber retired.

I see a similar situation with Jones. He’s tried to show leadership as a rookie, which is good, but I wholeheartedly believe that Jones will never be the kind of leader he wants to be with Manning on the roster.

And if you’re not buying that as your reason not to bring Manning back, then let’s talk money. If anyone out there thinks Manning would accept a veteran minimum deal from the Giants to return as a backup, there’s a bridge in Brooklyn I hear is for sale.

9. I put this opinion on Twitter but will repeat it here. For all those who are verbally crucifying Dave Gettleman for signing Nate Solder to a huge free-agent contract, what exactly was he supposed to do, stick with Ereck Flowers at left tackle?

Seriously folks, loo back through recent history, and I think you’ll find there are very few veteran free agents who sign for blockbuster types of deals whose production doesn’t come quite close to matching what he’s getting paid.

Solder, who won, what, three Super owls with the Patriots, is no exception. The only exceptions I think I can point to in recent years with the Giants are linebacker Antonio Pierce and safety Antrel Rolle, both of whom were worth every penny of their respective contracts.

10. I’d be remiss if I didn’t take a few lines to thank everyone for an awesome year at the Giants Maven. The season wasn’t what anyone expected, but I’ve seen a growth in our community, and I certainly appreciate all the feedback received.

I’ve put together a plan for off-season coverage that I’ll be rolling out in which there will still be daily features—salary cap, free agency, draft, film studies, and much more. I hope you will continue to drop by.

Get in on our Friday Fan Day mailbag. Send your questions to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com.