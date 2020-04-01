GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

For the Giants to One Day Be Super, It Needs to Be All About Team

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Patricia Traina

New Giants tight end Levine Toilolo has been on two Super Bowl teams, the first with Atlanta, who lost to Patriots in Super Bowl LI and most recently the 49ers, who last year lost to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.

And although he has come up on the short end of the stick in both instances, he has come away recognizing a common thread concerning what it takes for a team to get to the big game.

“Every team in the league works hard and stuff like that,” he said Wednesday on a conference call with the Giants beat writers. “I think one of the biggest things that I can point out between the two teams was just how close everybody was--you know, in the building.”

Toilolo might be on to something, as when teams—and that includes everyone from the front office right and forging a path toward the brass ring becomes clearer and easier to achieve.

Toilolo saw that last year in his first and only season with the 49ers, a team that the year prior finished with a 4-12 record that was worse than the Giants’ 5-11, only to turn things around and end with a 13-3 regular-season record.

Oh sure, the 49ers addressed their roster weaknesses as part of the process. Still, at the end of the day, every single person in the organization bought into the vision head coach Kyle Shanahan outlined to get the franchise back to its glory days, starting with organizational bonding exercises that enabled people to get to know each other on a more personal level.

“I think when you're able to build those relationships off the field, and you can come together and, and you're just playing more for just yourself—you're playing for your brother next to you and for your coaches,” Toilolo said.

“I think that's something that people may not be able to see on the outside, the relationships that you have and, and that you're able to build and just, you know, how that can translate to, to on the field.”

That approach would align to what Judge, not only stressed in his introductory press conference but also to the Giants staff shortly after he was introduced as the team’s new head coach.

“We have one mission: Winning games. That’s it,” Judge told the Giants staff. “That starts with you. … Everybody has a role in this organization. … I want to know everybody in here’s story. I want to know names, I want to know families; I want to know what motivates you. A paycheck does not eliminate the personal aspect of what we do. This is a football team.”

And that team concept, to include everyone from top to bottom, is precisely how Judge hopes to build a winning program.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Giants Add Long Snapper Casey Kreiter

The Giants add depth at the long snapper spot with a former Pro Bowler.

Patricia Traina

How Colt McCoy's Experiences Will Help to Daniel Jones Through These Challenging Times

Here's a look at the extra advantages new backup quarterback Colt McCoy can bring to the Giants quarterbacks room.

Patricia Traina

How the New Playoff Format Would Have Affected the NFC East

How would the last 20 years of NFC East playoff history have been affected if the NFL adopted its new 14-team playoff format earlier? Let's take a look back in time.

Jackson Thompson

How Nate Ebner Believes Giants Can Build Special Teams Chemistry

Joe Judge and Nate Ebner both came to the New England Patriots special teams unit in 2012. Eight seasons and three Super Bowl rings later, they look to bring that unique special teams standard to the Giants.

Jackson Thompson

Need an NFL Off-ball Linebacker? You Might Want to Check Out These College Programs

The linebacker position remains a big need for the Giants despite their free agency activity. So SI.com Reid Foster (@The_Reid) did some research to see which college program has produced the most successful NFL linebackers in the last several years--and it's not who you think.

Patricia Traina

Giants' Nate Ebner's Heart Breaks for Fellow Olympians Whose Dreams are on Hold Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

New Giants defensive back/special teams player Nate Ebner, a member of the 2016 Olympics rugby team, has been able to train for football in his hometown of Columbus, Ohio. But for those Olympic hopefuls that Ebner knows personally and the scores more who had dreams of bringing home the gold, he said his heart breaks for them as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to mandate social distancing and the postponement of sporting events.

Patricia Traina

Draft Prospect Profile | S Julian Blackmon, Utah

Despite the play of Julian Love at safety, the Giants still need some depth at the position. So let's take a look at what Utah's Julian Blackmon might be able to bring to the position.

Mike Addvensky

How Blake Martinez is Preparing for His First Giants Season

How is the Giants' newest high-priced linebacker preparing for his first season with the Giants under the restrictions of quarantine?

Jackson Thompson

by

bigdaddystyle

Giants NFL Free Agency Scorecard: The Latest on the Roster and the Cap

The very latest comings, goings, and stayings on the Giants roster and what hints we can potentially glean from what the Giants have done so far.

Patricia Traina

Blake Martinez Anticipates Having a Different Kind of Role in the Giants' Defense

Giants inside linebacker Blake Martinez offered some thoughts as to why he hasn't made very many impact plays in his career and how that could change in the Giants system.

Patricia Traina