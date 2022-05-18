Skip to main content

Former Giants CB James Bradberry Lands with Eagles

James Bradberry lands with the Eagles because you just knew that's where the one-time Pro Bowler and former Giant was going to land, right?

Former Giants cornerback James Bradberry has a new NFL home, and, perhaps to no one's surprise, it's one where he didn't have to move far.

The 29-year-old Bradberry is signing a one-year deal with the Philadephia Eagles worth $10 million. 

ESPN reported that as many as 11 teams expressed an interest in Bradberry following his release, but that the cornerback and his agent whittled it down to three finalists.

The Jets and Texans were reportedly the other two teams thought to have been among the finalists.

The finances worked out well for Bradberry, who had been due a $13.4 million base salary with the Giants in 2022. Bradberry was due $2 million guaranteed from the Giants after that became locked in back in March, an amount the Giants will receive cap credit for after the season due to off-set language in the cornerback's contract.

ESPN also reported that Bradberry wil receive $7.5 million, including $7.25 million guaranteed.The cornerback will also receive another $2.5 million in incentives, which brings the deal's total value to $10 milllion.

The deal helps the Eagles strengthen their cornerback situation as Bradberry will pair up with Darius Slay as the starters in a division where they'll be facing some top-notch receivers.

The Giants, whose cap situation forced them to release the 2020 Pro Bowler after a trade market failed to materialize, will have a training camp competition to find Bradberry's replacement. 

Second-year corner Aaron Robinson is thought to be the early odds-on favorite to win the job, but he'll have competition from Darnay Holmes, Rodarius Williams, Jarren Williams, and rookie draft pick Cor'Dale Flott.

