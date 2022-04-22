Former Giants Defensive Back Logan Ryan Files Grievance Against Team

The cap-strapped Giants get hit with an unexpected expense brought about by a former player.

Former New York Giants defensive back Logan Ryan, who was released on March 17 in a move that saved the team just $775,000 on its salary cap and dumped $11.45 million into the dead money leger, has filed a grievance against the team, according to a report by The Athletic.

Ryan's grievance stems from the terms of his Giants contract. According to the terms, he had $5.5 million of his 2022 salary fully guaranteed and $8.5 million guaranteed for injury.

The 31-year-old defensive back, who signed a one-year deal with the Bucs the day after his release by the Giants, apparently underwent off-season surgery, and his grievance is seeking the remaining $3 million he'd be owed under the terms of being guaranteed for injury.

While the grievance plays out, the Giants, already cap-strapped in the worst possible way, will get docked 40% of the $3 million Ryan is seeking, or $1.2 million. The grievance is likely behind the team's restructuring of cornerback Adoree' Jackson's contract to gain $6 million, as the Giants weren't thought to have enough to cover the 40 percent that will come off the books pending a resolution.

The NFLPA's public cap report lists the Giants as having $6,340,274 of cap space, but it is unclear if that amount accounts for the $1.2 million that needs to come off the books to satisfy 40 percent of Ryan's grievance.

That amount also doesn't come close to the $12.5 million the Giants are estimated to need to sign their draft class.

"The public websites that they have out there, there are some things when you're dealing with the salary cap that they don't necessarily bake in when they're doing that stuff," Schoen said when asked about the timing of re-doing Jackson's contract to free up cap space.

"There were some things that occurred, and we had to convert at that time."

It's now apparent what one of those "things" was.

