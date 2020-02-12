GiantsCountry
Former Giants Head Coach Ben McAdoo Hired by Jaguars

Patricia Traina

Former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo has been hired as the quarterbacks' coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, per an ESPN report.

McAdoo, whom the Giants signed to a four-year contract in 2016 to succeed Tom Coughlin as head coach, had spent the last two seasons out of the game.

Before joining the Giants staff, McAdoo had been the tight ends coach for the Packers under former head coach Mike McCarthy from 2006-11. In 2012, McAdoo moved to quarterbacks coach, where he worked with Aaron Rodgers, who that year earned his third career Pro Bowl berth.

McAdoo moved to the Giants to accept their offensive coordinator position under Coughlin in 2014, his first such assignment as an offensive coordinator.

Two seasons later, McAdoo was promoted to head coach, taking the Giants to an 11-5 record in his first season as head coach and their first playoff appearance since the 2011 Super Bowl season.

The following year, the bottom fell out for McAdoo as the Giants went 2-10 before McAdoo, who had benched then starting quarterback Eli Manning in favor of Geno Smith, was fired with about a month left in the 2017 season.

Wit McAdoo in charge of the offense, Manning enjoyed three straight seasons throwing for 4,000 yards between 2014-16 after last eclipsing the 4,000-yard mark in the 2011 season.

