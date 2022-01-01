Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Former Giants Head Coach Dan Reeves Dies at Age 77
Former Giants Head Coach Dan Reeves Dies at Age 77

Dan Reeves, who was voted AP NFL Coach of the Year in his first season with the Giants, passed away after battling a long illness.
USA TODAY Sports

Dan Reeves, who was voted AP NFL Coach of the Year in his first season with the Giants, passed away after battling a long illness.

Dan Reeves, one of the winningest coaches in NFL history with a 190-165-2 regular-season record (10th best), passed away early this morning. He was 77.

Reeves' family released a statement to the NFL Network confirming the sad news:

Legendary NFL player and coach Dan Reeves passed away early this morning, peacefully and surrounded by his loving family at his home in Atlanta, GA. He passed away at age 77 due to complications from a long illness. His legacy will continue through his many friends, players, and fans, as well as the rest of the NFL community. Arrangements are still to be determined.

Reeves was a running back for the Dallas Cowboys during the 1965-1972 seasons, playing for the legendary Hall of Fame head coach (and former New York Giants defensive coordinator) Tom Landry.

As a player, Reeves recorded 1,990 rushing yards and 25 rushing touchdowns. He also had 129 career receptions for 1,693 yards and 17 receiving touchdowns.

Reeves joined Landry's coaching staff as an assistant in 1972. After taking the 1973 season off, he returned in 1974 and was on Landry's staff through 1980 when he would go on to accept the Denver Broncos head coaching job in 1981, a position he held through 1992 and one in which he led the Broncos to three Super Bowl berths.

While with Denver, Reeves and the Broncos were on the losing end of Super Bowl XXI to the New York Giants at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, a game in which Giants won 39-20 thanks to a stellar Giants defensive effort and a record-setting 22-of-25 passing performance by quarterback Phil Simms.

In 1993, Reeves was hired to be the Giants head coach following a disastrous two-year span headed by Ray Handley. Reeves coached the Giants for four years, amassing a 31-33 record, and was voted the AP NFL Coach of the Year in 1993 after leading the Giants to an 11-5 record.

Reeves then served as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons after being let go by the Giants. He again won the AP NFL Coach of the Year honors in 1998 after leading Atlanta to a 14-2 mark.

Reeves and Marry Schottenheimer are believed to be the only former NFL head coaches with over 200 wins who have not received Hall of Fame consideration.

