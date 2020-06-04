Former NFC Scout: Giants O-Line Should Rank in Top Half of League

Can the Giants offensive line go from being a bottom dweller to the top half of the league?

That’s what a former NFC scout, who contributed to SI.com’s Eagles Maven’s position group series on the NFC East's offensive lines, believes to be possible.

According to the feedback collected by John McMullen, the Giants offensive line is on the rise to where one scout believes the Giants offensive line, which hasn’t really been a team strength since the 2007-09 unit of David Diehl, Rich Seubert, Shaun O’Hara, Chris Snee and Kareem McKenzie formed a human brick wall for quarterback Eli Manning, could very well turn out to be a unit that lands in the top half of the league.

“In a short time, this has gone from a bottom-five offensive line that should rank in the top half of the league with a ceiling even higher due to the presence of (first-round pick Andrew) Thomas,” said a former NFC Scout.

The only question mark the scout identifies is the center position, where right now, Spencer Pulley is thought to be penciled in as the starter.

Last season Pulley, in limited opportunities, didn’t have a solid showing, certainly not the way he did in 2018 when he was plugged in at center after John Greco struggled.

The bottom line is that Pulley is the most experienced center they have on the roster, and that’s invaluable considering the Giants have a second-year quarterback in Daniel Jones, who is still learning how to read defenses and make adjustments pre-snap.

Is Pulley the long-term answer? Probably not. But it sure seems that, barring an unexpected development, Pulley is destined to be the starter, a role he should be able to handle so long as he doesn’t see many nose tackles lined up directly over him.

Overall though, the NFC Scout says the Giants offensive line seems destined for better days as a unit.

