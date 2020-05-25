GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Fun With (Jersey) Numbers

Patricia Traina

Think you know your Giants uniform number history? See how many of the following questions you can get right.

Loading...
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFC East Morning Run | May 25, 2020

ESPN ranks Giants' offseason 14th in the NFL; Clay Harbor will appear on 90 Day Fiance; Would Jamal Adams take a pay cut to join Cowboys? Redskins have the worst offensive line in the NFC East.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Player Profile | DeAndre Baker, CB

Will DeAndre Baker even get the chance to build on his rookie season?

Jackson Thompson

ESPN Ranks Giants Off-season Moves in the Middle of the Pack

Is the ranking justified? Let's break it all down.

Patricia Traina

Giants Player Profile: Alex Bachman, WR

Can wide receiver Alex Bachman do enough to endear himself to the new coaching staff? How can he crack this roster and separate himself from the other young wide receivers?

Nick Falato

NFC East Morning Run | May 24, 2020

Eli Manning Joins Twitter; Brandon Graham reveals emotional toll of losing loved ones to COVID-19; Dak Prescott practices throwing with Dez Bryant and Ezekiel Elliot; Do the Redskins have the best safeties in the NFC East?

Jackson Thompson

Tight Ends Preview: Giants Have the Talent, But Need to Deploy It Better

If you can't remember the last time the Giants sent a tight end up the seam or split Evan Engram out wide, then you'll probably agree when we say this tight end group hasn't been used to the best of its abilities by past coaching staffs. Will that change in 2020?

Patricia Traina

Giants Player Profile | George Aston, Fullback

Is there room for a fullback in Jason Garrett's offense?

Gene Clemons

Eli Manning Joins Twitter

This is not a drill; the famously social media shy Giants quarterback, now retired, has indeed joined Twitterverse.

Patricia Traina

Giants Player Profile | Christian Angulo, DB

Can the big-bodied, undrafted free agent from an HBCU find a role in a packed secondary?

Gene Clemons

NFC East Morning Run | May 23, 2020

Phil Jackson offers championship advice to Eagles; Jets haven't spoken with Cowboys about Jamal Adams trade; How the Giants should use Saquon Barkley in 2020; No Redskins players on Pete Priscoll's top 100 list

Jackson Thompson