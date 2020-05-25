Fun With (Jersey) Numbers
Patricia Traina
Think you know your Giants uniform number history? See how many of the following questions you can get right.
Patricia Traina
Think you know your Giants uniform number history? See how many of the following questions you can get right.
If you can't remember the last time the Giants sent a tight end up the seam or split Evan Engram out wide, then you'll probably agree when we say this tight end group hasn't been used to the best of its abilities by past coaching staffs. Will that change in 2020?
Patricia Traina