Game Officials Reportedly Alerted Regarding Possible Use of Illegal Aids on PATs, FGAs

The NFL has reportedly advised officiating crews to be on the watch for field goal holders attempting to use a small object to mark the ball's placement when holding for a field goal attempt.

The alert, according to Football Zebras, came after such a practice was believed to have been observed in the New York Giants Week 14 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

During that game, Eagles emergency holder Britain Covey, subbing for punter Arryn Siposs after he left the game with an injury, was spotted picking up what looked to be a small white object off the field after a field goal attempt by kicker Jake Elliott, the video of which can be seen here.

Per the NFL rulebook (Rule 11, Section 4, Article 5), “No article of any type may be placed on the field, or used in any manner, to assist a player in the execution of a field goal and/or [extra-point] Try attempt.”

Giants special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey was asked about the report and declined to comment in detail.

"It is what it is," he said. "I’ll just leave it at that."

While McGaughey admitted that it helps a kicker working with a new holder because it leaves a visual spot for the kicker to hit, he's not about to alert the officials Saturday night when the Giants play the Eagles in the divisional round.

"I’m going to let them do them, and we’re going to do us," he said. "I ain’t going to worry about what they do. My primary focus is our guys, our battery, taking care of that. I’m not going to worry about that."

Join the Giants Country Community