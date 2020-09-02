SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmGame DayBig Blue+Lockedon Giants
Search

Gettleman Insists Team "Didn't Miss Anything" on DeAndre Baker

Patricia Traina

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman insisted Wednesday that despite the team’s comprehensive research into cornerback DeAndre Baker's background, there was nothing that offered any insight into potential legal issues such as what Baker is currently facing.

Baker, who cost the Giants their second-round pick (No. 37), a third-rounder (No. 132), and a fifth-rounder (No. 142) to move up seven spots and back into the first round at No. 30, is currently facing charges of armed robbery and possession of a firearm.

“Did we thoroughly investigate the DeAndre’s background? Absolutely,” Gettleman said Wednesday in his first public comments with reporters since the draft. “There’s nothing there that we didn’t know.

"There was nothing in DeAndre’s background that would suggest these things would happen. So it’s disappointing on a variety of levels."

Baker, who starred at Georgia, apparently raised some red flags in the scouting community thanks to a questionable work ethic. The New York Post reported earlier this year that there was even some disagreement within the Giants organization regarding whether to take a chance on Baker.

Gettleman, perhaps hoping that any issues with Baker’s work environment might improve once he arrived in East Rutherford, saw what he perceived as a golden opportunity to draft a talented, albeit immature at the time player who might blossom into a shutdown corner.

Baker, whose September court hearing was rescheduled for January 2021, is currently on the Commissioner’s Exempt List. If he remains there, he’ll collect his $973,442 base salary, which is part of a $2.392 million cap hit he carries this year.

Gettleman, who said that the team is continuing to weigh its options regarding whether to continue keeping Baker on the roster, said he’s disappointed by the turn of events that the team’s research gave no warning of occurring.

“It’s disappointing and I guess what it teaches us all is nothing’s 100 percent except death and taxes. It’s disappointing. I’d be lying if I said anything less.”

If the Giants were to cut Baker, they would have to eat $1,418 million of his $5.675 million prorated signing bonus this year and absorb a $3.777 million dead money cap hit in 20201, a year in which the salary cap is projected to drop as low as $175 million.

However, the Giants could look to recover Baker’s signing bonus, but that might prove to be more challenging and not worth the trouble.

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
HoogieCoogieMan
HoogieCoogieMan

Letting Baker go only shows that the Giants are not true believers in the American system. In America Every body is not guilty until proven so. Baker right now is not guilty of any crime, charged yes, guilty so far, NO!!! Let it play out and see what happens. They could be giving up on a good CB who may be not guilty of anything but perhaps being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Hell, it would not be the first time it happened in the NFL. If he is proven guilty, OK, but right now, Baker is innocent. The young man deserves a chance, the Giants should give it to him, show that they believe in American Justice. The press should STOP making judgements on any player who is charged with any crime, until proven guilty.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Giants Add Long Snapper Carson Tinker, Waive Rysen John

With roster cuts due on Saturday, the Giants added another veteran long snapper, Carson Tinker, to their 80-man roster.

Jackson Thompson

Dave Gettleman: Daniel Jones is Going to Be Fine at Quarterback

Other than for a league-leading 18 fumbles, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones showed a lot of promise as a rookie. And general manager Dave Gettleman is excited about what lies ahead for the second-year player's future.

Jackson Thompson

Cam Fleming: The Good, the Great, and the Ugly

Coach Gene Clemons takes a deep dive into the film of the Giants projected starting right tackle's film.

Gene Clemons

Giants Re-sign Jon Halapio, Add Receiver Johnny Holton

The Giants are bringing back a familiar face to provide depth on the offensive line.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | Sept. 2, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with the NFL taking over the investigation into alleged sexual harassment that occurred within the Washington Football Team.

Jackson Thompson

LockedOn Giants: Enough!

How can someone who's never been on a Giants conference call or never been to a Giants practice be so JUDGEmental?

Patricia Traina

Logan Ryan: The Good, the Great and the Ugly

Newly acquired defensive back Logan Ryan can do a lot of things for a defense. Nick Falato breaks down his tape to see what he does well--and where his game lacks.

Nick Falato

New York Giants Practice Report: The “Slip ‘N Slide” Edition

Joe Judge lightens the mood a bit, plus why Logan Ryan is going to quickly become the pass rush's secret weapon and why the Giants are hoping to reunite with Jon Halapio.

Patricia Traina

Giants Injury Update: Golden Tate Day-to-Day

It wasn’t quite an injury report, but it was close as one as head coach Joe Judge was willing to give.

Patricia Traina

How Logan Ryan’s Presence Will Help the Giants in the Short- and Long-term

Logan Ryan is only under contract for one season, but that one year could benefit the Giants defensive backfield in more ways than one.

Patricia Traina