Giants Add Angela Baker to Coaching Staff (Report)

The Giants have reportedly hired Angela Baker as a minority fellow/offensive quality control coach, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Baker, who turns 30 in November, was most recently with the University of Redlands Bulldogs, where she held the title of kickers and punters/special teams/defensive quality control coach.

She previously spent time with the Cleveland Brows as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coach Fellowship program. While with the Browns, she worked with the quarterbacks by analyzing film, studying the playbooks, and identifying weaknesses of the team's quarterback play.

Baker, a graduate of Slippery Rock University, was a seven-time Women's Football Alliance (WFA) All-American with the Pittsburgh Passion Women's Professional Football Team.

The Olean, New York native helped the Passion, for whom she played nine seasons, in winning the Independent Women's Football League National Championship in 2014 and 2015. She was named the National Conference Offensive Player of the League in 2016.

Baker graduated from Slippery Rock University with a Bachelor of Science in Physical Activity and Fitness Management.

