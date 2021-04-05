NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraftSI.com
Giants Add Another Coach to Joe Judge’s Staff | Report

Joe Judge once again taps into the college ranks for a new assistant coach, a significant strategy given the ongoing pandemic. Here's why.
The Giants have reportedly hired former LSU assistant coach Russ Callaway to be part of Joe Judge’s assistant coaching staff.

Callaway spent one season (2020) as the Tigers' offensive analyst and had recently been promoted to senior offensive analyst by head coach Ed Orgeron. He also has prior experience as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, positions he held at Samford before joining LSU before the 2020 season.

As is the case with many of Judge’s staff, Callaway has a college connection with the Giants head coach. Callaway was part of Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama, where he was a part of back-to-back National Championships. During his time with Alabama, Callaway assisted then-defensive coordinator Kirby Smart in coaching the linebackers.

Callaway’s duties at LSU included working closely with now-former offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger to break down film and coming up with ways to better optimize the offense.

Since the season ended, Judge has added four new assistant coaches, three of whom have come from the college ranks. This is significant as because of the limitations still in effect due to the global pandemic, which has limited pro scouting efforts (especially at pro days), these coaches with a college background are bound to have a lot more intel on draft prospects from their time recruiting, coaching, and competing against them.

While the Giants haven’t announced Callaway's hiring or his role, a review of their assistant coaches on the team’s website shows that Bobby Blick, who had served as the team’s offensive quality control coach, has departed. It’s not clear if Callaway will replace Blick as the team’s offensive quality control coach, but between the opening and Callaway's background, there would appear to be a match.

