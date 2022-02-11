Giants Add Former Vanderbilt LB Coach John Egorugwu to Staff (Report)

John Egorugwu has ties to both head coach Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Don Martindale.

The Giants reportedly have another defensive assistant on board for head coach Brian Daboll's staff, that being Vanderbilt linebackers coach John Egorugwu.

Egorugwu has coaching ties to both Daboll and new defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale. Before returning to Vanderbilt last year to coach their linebackers, Egorugwu had been with the Buffalo Bills for four seasons (2017-2020) as a defensive quality control coach and assistant linebackers coach.

Prior to that, he was on Martindale's defensive staff during the 2015-2016 as a staff assistant, working primarily with the linebackers.

Egorugwu, a college linebacker at William Jewell who launched his coaching career at his alma mater as a mentor for linebackers from 2010-2011, went on to Missouri State as their wide receivers coach in 2015 after spending three years (2012-2014) as a graduate assistant at Missouri where he worked with the defense (2012) and offense (2013-2014).

It's unclear if Egorugwu will coach both the inside and outside linebackers or if he'll be assigned to one of those units.

Here is the latest rundown of what's been reported regarding the Giants assistant coaching staff. (Job titles are tentative and subject to change.)

Offensive Coordinator: Mike Kafka

Mike Kafka Defensive Coordinator: Wink Martindale

Wink Martindale Special Teams Coordinator: Thomas McGaughey

Thomas McGaughey Quarterbacks: Shea Tierney

Shea Tierney Running Backs: TBD

TBD Offensive Line: Bobby Johnson

Bobby Johnson Assistant Offensive Line: Tony Sparano Jr

Tony Sparano Jr Receivers: Mike Groh (reportedly)

Mike Groh (reportedly) Tight Ends: Andy Bischoff

Andy Bischoff Defensive Line: Andre Patterson

Andre Patterson Linebackers: John Egorugwu (reportedly)

John Egorugwu (reportedly) Defensive Backs: Jerome Henderson

Jerome Henderson Assistant Defensive Backs: Mike Treier (reportedly)

Mike Treier (reportedly) Assistant Special Teams: Anthony Blevins (reportedly)

