Giants Agree to Terms with Andrew Thomas on Four-Year Deal

Patricia Traina

The Giants and tackle Andrew Thomas, the fourth overall pick in this year's draft, have agreed to terms on a four-year rookie contract, per a source.

Last week, Thomas reported to the Giants training camp for rookies so he could get his initial COVID-19 testing out of the way. Under the terms of his new contract, he will receive a fully guaranteed deal worth $32.345 million with just over $21 million as a signing bonus. The deal is expected to be signed once the rookie out of Georgia passes his physical Monday.

Thomas, 6'5, 315 pounds, is projected to be one of the starting offensive linemen for the Giants this season. Although he primarily played left tackle at Georgia, it is believed that he will start his NFL career at right tackle, while incumbent Nate Solder will remain at left tackle.

Giants head coach Joe Judge earlier this spring said that Thomas would cross-train at both positions. Thomas has been doing drills with a trainer to prepare himself for either side.

The Giants also signed sixth-round draft pick Cam Brown, a linebacker out of Penn State, to his rookie deal. They also agreed to terms last week with third-round pick Matt Peart, an offensive tackle out of UConn, and earlier this spring, they signed linebacker Tae Crowder, this year's Mr. Irrelevant, to his rookie deal.

The Giants are expected to sign their remaining draft picks this week as most of the terms of the contracts are in place.

