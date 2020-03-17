Giants Agree to Terms with Linebacker Blake Martinez

The Giants have agreed to contract terms with free-agent linebacker Blake Martinez on a three-year deal worth just north of $30 million per reports.

Martinez, 6-foot 2, 237-pounds, played the first four seasons of his career with the Packers, where he led the team in tackles in each of the last three years. He's played in 61 regular-season games with 57 starts and in five postseason games with three starts.

Over his career, Martinez has logged 522 tackles, including 353 solo efforts. He also has recorded 10.0 sacks and 29 tackles for loss, and added three interceptions, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

Martinez was originally a fourth-round draft choice (131st pick overall) out of Stanford by the Packers in 2016.