Giants Agree to Terms with Running Back Dion Lewis

The Giants have agreed to terms with free-agent running back Dion Lewis on a one-year deal.

Lewis, 5-foot 8, 195 pounds, is a seven-year veteran who began his NFL career with the Eagles, for whom he played two seasons. He then joined the Patriots in 2015, playing with them until 2017. He's since spent the last two seasons with the Titans.

Lewis has recorded 2,310 rushing yards on 538 carries with 11 touchdowns and 117 first downs in his career.

As a receiver out of the backfield, he has caught 172 balls out of 211 pass targets for 1,281 yards and seven touchdowns.

In addition to being able to contribute on offense, Lewis is a solid pass blocker who is likely to see time on third-down situations.