Giants Announce New Jersey Numbers: A Look at the History Behind Each

The Giants have assigned jersey numbers to almost all of their new acquisitions. Let's see who's wearing what, and also take a quick historical look into the numbers for fun.

Update your roster sheets, folks, because the New York Giants have assigned jersey numbers to all of their new players, except for tight end Kyle Rudolph.

Here's a look at the new jersey number assignments, including a bit of history behind who wore the number before the current player. (Note: Jersey numbers are subject to change.)

QB Mike Glennon, No. 3

Glennon inherits jersey No. 3, last worn by another backup quarterback, Alex Tanney, in 2019. But perhaps the most famous Giant to wear No. 3 wasn't a quarterback (backup or starter), but rather kicker Pete Gogolak, a member of the Giants Ring of Honor and the kicker widely credited for introducing the soccer kicking style that's popular in the league today.

WR John Ross, No. 12

Ross takes over former backup quarterback Colt McCoy's jersey number. Among those who have worn No. 12 in the modern era are quarterbacks Scott Brunner, Jim Miller, Tommy Maddox, Ryan Nassib, and Jared Lorenzen.

Among those receivers who have worn the number include Super Bowl XLII hero Steve Smith, Tavares King, and Cody Latimer. The most famous of the Giants in franchise history to don the number is Steve Owen, who became the head coach of the franchise from 1930-53. Owen wore No. 12 from 1929-30.

WR Kenny Golladay, No. 19

Golladay gets to keep the number he wore with the Lions. His jersey number was last worn by two players in 2020, quarterback Joe Webb (who is still on the team) and receiver Damion Ratley. Golladay becomes the first high-profiled Giant to wear No. 19.

CB Adoree' Jackson, No. 22

Not that additional evidence was needed to support the Giants' decision to move on from running back Wayne Gallman, but the re-assigning of his jersey number to Jackson pretty much cinches things. Jackson is the first defensive player to wear No 22 since safety Mykkele Thompson wore it in 2016.

The jersey was also once worn by running back David Wilson and Super Bowl XLII cornerback Sam Madison and first-round receiver/running back Rocky Thompson.

The most famous No. 22? The late Dick Lynch, who wore the jersey from 1959-1966.

RB Devontae Booker, No. 28

Booker takes over No. 28, which was last worn by cornerback Quincy Wilson, a practice squad defensive back. Some other notable players to wear No. 28 in the team's history includes Super Bowl XXV defensive back Everson Walls, running back Tyrone Wheatley, and Super Bowl XLII defensive back Gibril Wilson.

DB Chris Minton, No. 31

Minton takes over No. 31, last worn by running back Devonta Freeman. Some other recognizable names who have worn the jersey for the Giants include cornerback Aaron Ross and safety Michael Thomas. No. 31 was also famously worn by Super Bowl XXXV defensive back Jason Sehorn.

FB Cullen Gillaspia, No. 36

Gillaspia gets the jersey number previously worn by defensive back Montre Harper. Also wearing No. 36 in franchise history were Steve Owen (in 1926), cornerback Mark Haynes, a first-round and top 10 draft pick in 1980, and defensive backs Shaun Williams and Sean Chandler.

RB Jordan Chunn, No. 38

Chunn, who will look to make the roster this year, picks up the number previously worn by Jarren Williams. Two historically notable names who wore the number for the organization include tight end Bob Tucker and running backs John Tuggle and Billy Taylor.

DB Joshua Kalu, No. 39

Kalu picks up the number previously worn by fullback Eli Penny (who is still on the roster). Previous players who have worn No. 39 include Mike Mayock (yes, the former draft analyst and current general manager of the Las Vegas Raiders) and Super Bowl XLII fullback Madison Hedgecock.

LB Cale Garrett, No. 41

Garrett picks up No. 41, last worn by running back Alfred Morris. Previous names that Giants fans might recognize that once wore the number include defensive backs C.C. Brown, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, and Antoine Bethea.

OLB Ryan Anderson, No. 46

Anderson shares No. 46, which is also assigned to LS Carson Tinker. Defensive back Greg Lasker, who was on the Super Bowl XXI team, also wore that number.

TE Cole Hikutini, No. 48

Hikutini will share No. 48 with second-year inside linebacker Tae Crowder this summer.

ILB Reggie Ragland, No. 55

The new 'Mr. Nickels'--the nickname coined by linebacker LaVar Arrington, who wore the number in 2006, takes over the number previously worn by ILB David Mayo. Some other noteworthy Giants who have worn the jersey include Super Bowl heroes Gary Reasons (XXI, XXV), Kawika Mitchell (XLII), and Spencer Paysinger (XLVI).

OL Jonotthan Harrison, No. 64

Harrison becomes the 11th player in franchise history to wear No. 64, a number whose most famous wearers included defensive linemen John Mendenhall and Jim Burt (Super Bowl XXI).

OL Zach Fulton, No. 73

The last time No. 73 was worn by a Giant was by offensive lineman John Greco, who wore it during the 2017-18 seasons. Before that, some other wearers included offensive linemen Marshall Newhouse, Shawn Andrews, and (Dr.) Rob Zatechka. The jersey was also worn by offensive lineman Kevin Belcher, who passed away in 2003.

DL Danny Shelton, No. 75

Shelton is taking over the number last worn by offensive tackle Cameron Fleming. Shelton is the first defensive player since Manuel Wright (2007) to wear the jersey number for the Giants. In between, it was worn by offensive linemen Sean Locklear, Brandon Mosley, Jon Halapio, and Fleming.

The number was also previously worn by Ring of Honor inductee George Martin, a defensive lineman on the Super Bowl XXI team, and defensive lineman Keith "The Hammer" Hamilton, who played on the Super Bowl XXXV team.

Before the post-1970 merger era, the great Jim Katcavage, who was with the team from 1956-68, wore the jersey number.

DE Breeland Speaks, No. 91

Speaks will wear the jersey previously worn by defensive end Jabaal Sheard, signed mid-season last year. Before that, the most famous player to wear No. 91 was none other than the Captain, defensive end Justin Tuck who wore it the longest (from 2005-13).

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, No. 94

Odenigbo takes on Dalvin Tomlinson's former number, which has only been worn eight times prior in team history. Among the names you might recognize who have worn the number before (other than Tomlinson) are Mark Herzlich (Super Bowl XLVI), Mathias Kiwanuka (Super Bowls XLII and XLVI), and forgettable draft picks William Joseph and Cedric Jones.

DT David Moa, No. 96

David Moa picks up the number most recently worn by OLB Kareem Martin. Before Martin, defensive tackles such as Johnathan Hankins, Jay Bromley, and Barry Cofield were issued that number.

