Giants Announce Seven New Members for Team's Ring of Honor

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The New York Giants will welcome seven new members into its Ring of Honor this year to increase the total number of members to 50.

Former running backs Joe Morris, Ottis Anderson, and Rodney Hampton and defensive end Leonard Marshall are the four surviving legacy players who will be honored at halftime during the Giants' September 29 home game against the Dallas Cowboys.

They will be joined by family members of two deceased Giants legends, Jimmy Patton and Kyle Rote, and the team's long-time athletic trainer, now Vice President of Medical Services, Ronnie Barnes, who has been with the club for 47 years.

Morris, Hampton, Marshall, and Anderson addressed the current Giants team at the request of head coach Brian Daboll. The surviving Giants were advised of their selection for inclusion into the Ring of Honor by team president and COO John Mara.

All seven of the honorees were members of Giants championship teams: Patton and Rote in 1956; Morris in 1986; Anderson and Marshall in 1986 and 1990; Hampton in 1990; and Barnes has been with the organization for all four of its Super Bowl victories.

Morris, Marshall, and Anderson increase the number of players from the 1986 Super Bowl XXI championship team in the Ring of Honor to nine.

