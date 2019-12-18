Giants at Washington | First Look: Jockeying for Prime Draft Position

When is winning a game actually losing?

When winning a game not only costs you a spot atop of the upcoming draft, but you end up helping a division foe you face twice a year, which just happens to have pressing needs that are identical to yours.

This is the dilemma the Giants find themselves in as they prepare to wrap up their 2019 road schedule with a visit to our nation's capital.

If the Giants win this weekend, they could end up falling from the second overall spot in the draft and, in fact, out of the top five all together while Washington would jump ahead of them in the pecking order.

And considering Washington, like the Giants, needs a pass rusher and an offensive tackle among other needs, that might not be good news for the Giants if they have their hearts set on Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, assuming, of course, he declares for the draft.

But don't expect the Giants to tank, not when head coach Pat Shurmur is trying to save his job.

“I’m not looking at draft players now,” he said.

In a way, who can blame him, especially if there's a good chance he won't be here next year to coach whoever the Giants do select?

Series History

This is the 174th regular-season meeting between the two division rivals. The Giants lead the regular-season series 102-68-4. With a win, New York will improve its road game record against Washington to 47-39-2.

The two teams last met in Week 4 of this season at MetLife Stadium. The Giants won that game 24-3. If the Giants win this week's game, it will be their first regular-season series sweep of Washington since 2014.

Series Flashback: On the final day of the 2006 season and in the last regular-season game of his career, Giants running back Tiki Barber rushed for a franchise-record 234 yards and three touchdowns to lead New York to a 34-28 victory and a playoff berth.

Giants Notables

Quarterback Daniel Jones has 13 touchdowns against three interceptions for a 98.9 rating in 5 career road starts. If he’s cleared to return from his high ankle sprain, he’ll be aiming for his fourth in a row on the road with at least two passing touchdowns to no interceptions. Jones leads all rookies with 18 passing touchdowns.

Running back Saquon Barkley had 143 scrimmage yards (112 rushing, 31 receiving) and two rushing touchdowns last week. He has 1,230 scrimmage yards (136.7 per game) and five touchdowns (4 rushing, one receiving) in nine career games against division and had 197 scrimmage yards (career-high 170 rushing, 27 receiving) and rushing touchdown in the last meeting against Washington. Barkley is aiming for his third game in a row against Washington with 100+ scrimmage yards.

Receiver Sterling Shepard had team-high nine catches for 111 yards in Week 15. He had seven catches for 76 yards in Week 4 meeting and has six or more catches in 2 of his past three against division foes.

Receiver Darius Slayton had a touchdown catch in Week 15 and aims for his third in a row with a receiving touchdown. He has two or more touchdown catches in 3 of his past four games on the road, and leads all rookies in receiving touchdowns (8) in 2019.

Edge Markus Golden has six sacks in his past six on the road and aims for his 4th in row on the road with sack.

Linebacker Alec Ogletree had eight tackles, 2 passes defensed, and an interception in the last meeting at Washington. He’s aiming for his 4th in a row against Washington with a tackle-for-a-loss and his fifth game in a row with 7+ tackles.

Rookie cornerback Deandre Baker had six tackles and two passes defensed in Week 15; he’s aiming for his 3rd in row with 2+ passes defensed.

Rookie cornerback Julian Love had five tackles, two tackles for loss and passes defensed last week and aims for his 3rd in row with tackles for loss.

Washington Notables

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins passed for 261 yards and two touchdowns against no interceptions for career-high 121.3 rating in Week 15. He has 2+ pass touchdowns in 2 of his three career home starts.

Running back Adrian Peterson had 91 scrimmage yards (66 rushing, 25 receiving) and a rushing touchdown last week. He has 14,102 career rushing yards and 110 rushing touchdowns. Peterson has surpassed HOFer Curtis Martin (14,101) for 5th-most rushing yards in league annals and has tied HOFer Walter Payton (110) for 4th-most rushing touchdowns in NFL history. Peterson is aiming for his 4th in row with 75+ scrimmage yards and a rushing touchdown.

Receiver Terry McLaurin (rookie) had career-high 130 receiving yards and touchdown catch in Week 15, his 3rd game with 100+ receiving yards and touchdown in 2019. He has 317 receiving yards (105.7 per game) and three receiving touchdowns in 3 games against NFC East in 2019 and is aiming for his 4th in a row against division with a touchdown catch. McLaurin ranks 2nd among rookies in catches (51), receiving yards (833), and ties 2nd in touchdown catches (7) in 2019.

Defensive end Matt Ioannidis has four sacks in his past four games.

Linebacker Ryan Anderson set career highs with three forced fumbles and two sacks last week and became the first player with 3+ forced fumbles and two sacks in a game since Terrell Suggs (12/11/11). He’s aiming for his third in a row with a sack and a forced fumble.

Linebacker Cole Holcomb ranks 2nd among rookies with 91 tackles and is one of three linebackers (De’Vondre Campbell and Fred Warner) with 90+ tackles (91) and 3+ forced fumbles (3) in 2019.

Date, Time & Location

Sunday, December 22, 2019, 1:00 PM ET

FedEx Field

Odds

The Giants are a 2.5-point underdog.

How to Watch

Television: FOX

Play-by-Play: Thom Brennaman

Analyst: Chris Spielman

Sideline: Shannon Spake

Streaming Services (In Market Only):

Yahoo! Sports

New York Giants official app for iOS devices

New York Giants mobile website for iOS (Safari browser only)

Radio Broadcast Info

WFAN 660 AM/101.9 FM

Play-by-Play: Bob Papa

Analyst: Carl Banks

Sideline: Howard Cross

Satellite Radio Broadcast Info

Sirius: New York Giants, Ch. 111, Washington, Ch. 135

XM: New York Giants, Ch. 386 Washington, Ch. 231