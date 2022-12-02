Skip to main content
Giants' Average Ticket Price Drops on Secondary Market Ahead of Big Divisional Game

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Giants face a must-win game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Here's a look at how the secondary ticket market is treating that game.

The New York Giants are back at MetLife Stadium this weekend for an ultra-important divisional game against the Washington Commanders, a team that, at the bare minimum, New York must win to keep a firm hold on their playoff chances. However, with the Giants having dropped three of their last four games, the secondary ticket market doesn’t quite reflect the importance of this game.

According to SI Tickets, the minimum get-in for the game is $56, and the maximum is $1,460, an average per-ticket price of$313.41. That average is down from the Week 12 average of $344.65 for the Thanksgiving Day game held at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

The Giants (7-4) are currently in third place in the NFC East after being swept by the Cowboys in the season series. They meet the Commanders (7-5) for the first time this season this weekend and will see them again in Week 15 at Washington after the Commanders come out of their Week 14 bye.

A loss this weekend by the Giants and a win by the Seahawks (6-5) would push Seattle into the postseason picture, as Seattle has the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Giants thanks to their Week 8 win over New York.

