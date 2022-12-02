Giants' Average Ticket Price Drops on Secondary Market Ahead of Big Divisional Game

The New York Giants are back at MetLife Stadium this weekend for an ultra-important divisional game against the Washington Commanders, a team that, at the bare minimum, New York must win to keep a firm hold on their playoff chances. However, with the Giants having dropped three of their last four games, the secondary ticket market doesn’t quite reflect the importance of this game.

According to SI Tickets, the minimum get-in for the game is $56, and the maximum is $1,460, an average per-ticket price of$313.41. That average is down from the Week 12 average of $344.65 for the Thanksgiving Day game held at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

The Giants (7-4) are currently in third place in the NFC East after being swept by the Cowboys in the season series. They meet the Commanders (7-5) for the first time this season this weekend and will see them again in Week 15 at Washington after the Commanders come out of their Week 14 bye.

A loss this weekend by the Giants and a win by the Seahawks (6-5) would push Seattle into the postseason picture, as Seattle has the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Giants thanks to their Week 8 win over New York.

With the season's final month heating up and the playoff picture taking shape, SI Tickets has you covered. Entering its second year of operations, SI Tickets by Sports Illustrated is a fan-first ticketing marketplace, offering millions of tickets to more than 175,000 concerts, theatre, and sporting events across the globe.

SI Tickets puts the fan experience first - featuring transparent pricing with a $10 Flat Transaction Fee, unparalleled access to the biggest events, and a guaranteed 100% refund if an event is canceled for any reason.

SI Tickets is the only ticket marketplace that offers Postseason Reservations, where fans can reserve tickets to individual playoff games for every team in the NFL, MLB, NBA, and NHL, as well as 5 College Conference Championships, New Year’s Day Six Bowls, College Football Playoffs and Final Four.

Join the Giants Country Community