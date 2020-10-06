SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmGame DayBig Blue+Lockedon Giants
Search

Giants Avoid the Cellar in MMQB's Week 5 Power Rankings

Jackson Thompson

For the third straight week, the MMQB team has ranked the Giants 31st in its Week 5 NFL power rankings, one spot higher than the Jets, who are also winless, noting of the Giants that "The effort fight is still there; the wins aren’t."

Except for their blowout loss to the 49ers in Week 3, the Giants have mostly managed to remain competitive in most of their games until late, when some breakdown leads to their margin of defeat widening.

The Giants offense has been its biggest problem. It's currently averaging 11.8 points per game, worst in the NFL and just behind the Jets, who have averaged 16.2 points per game.

The Giants offense also has gone eight straight quarters without scoring a touchdown, as Sunday's loss to the Rams marked the second straight week the Giants couldn't crack double-digits in scoring, and the fourth consecutive week they failed to break 20 points.

Quarterback Daniel Jones, who threw a late game-sealing interception on his final pass of the game, has now committed a turnover in 15 of his 16 career starts. Jones has also been one of the least productive passers in terms of yards and touchdowns in the NFL this season with just two touchdown passes, 222 passing yards per game, and a 68.3 quarterback rating.

"Certainly, frustrating for me," Jones said of the start to his season. "We just got to execute when we get down in scoring position. I think we've hurt ourselves in a lot of those situations. I have to be better and can't afford negative plays, can't afford penalties, and just have to take advantage of the opportunities we have. So, just got to execute in those situations."

Meanwhile, while the Giants defense put up arguably its best performance of the season in Week 4, it wasn't good enough to make up for the team's offensive deficiencies.

The Giants defense gave up two long touchdown drives, one in the first quarter and one late in the fourth when a busted coverage allowed Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp to score on a 55-yard touchdown reception.

The Giants are preparing to begin a six-game stretch that features five divisional matchups. Head coach Joe Judge and his staff are working diligently to come up with ways to fix what ails this team. 

Still, it remains to be seen if that's possible or if the problems run much deeper, thus dooming the Giants to sit near the bottom of the weekly power rankings for the foreseeable future. 

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Can the Giants Finally Get Over the Hump?

The Giants have had a disappointing start to the season against tough competition, yet their hardest days might be behind them with the meaningful stretch they have coming up.

Jackson Thompson

by

HoogieCoogieMan

Takeaways and from New York Giants' 17-9 Loss to the Rams

Some thoughts, stats and the three drives that really mattered.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants: Week 4 Report Card: Failing Grades for the Offense (Again)

The grades are in on the Giants' fourth straight loss of 2020.

Patricia Traina

LockedOn Giants Podcast: Stop Me If You've Heard This Before

Another week, another Giants loss to discuss.

Patricia Traina

Giants' Youth Movement Offers Promise

The Giants have been mixing in some of their younger players into games to sneak looks at what they have. So far, there has been a lot to like.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants Notebook | Quarterbacks, Cornerbacks and More

Joe Judge backs Daniel Jones despite his struggles. Meanwhile, have the Giants finally found another starting cornerback to play opposite of James Bradberry?

Jackson Thompson

Giants Set to Begin Crucial Divisional Stretch

The NFC East is by far the worst division in football, making for an even playing field. Can the Giants take advantage and start gaining some ground?

Patricia Traina

Daniel Jones Commits Another Costly Turnover in Giants Loss to Rams

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones nearly made it through the Giants' Week-4 game against the Los Angeles Rams without committing a turnover, but then threw game-ending interception on the final drive of the game to sink the Giants to 0-4.

Jackson Thompson

by

Jackson Thompson

Giants Sign Alex Bachman and David Moa to Practice Squad

The Giants made a handful of transactions on Monday, including bringing wide receiver Alex Bachman back to the practice squad.

Jackson Thompson

Joe Judge: Golden Tate Defended Himself in Jalen Ramsey Dustup

Judge isn't planning any discipline for Tate or anyone else on the team involved in the scuffle as of now, but the NFL is conducting its own investigation into the ugly incident which occurred after the Giants' game vs. the Rams ended.

Patricia Traina