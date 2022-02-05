Giants Begin Search for New Defensive Coordinator

Don Martindale and Sean Desai among those candidates expected to interview for the Giants' vacancy.

The New York Giants are wasting no time kicking off their search for a new defensive coordinator.

Less than 24 hours after losing Patrick Graham to the Las Vegas Raiders, new Giants head coach Brian Daboll is reportedly planning to interview as many as six candidates for the job, a list that, per the NFL Network, includes former Ravens defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale and former Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai.

Martindale, a Giants head coaching candidate two hiring cycles ago--he lost out to Joe Judge--is believed to be the favorite going into the process.

Martindale has more than 30 years of coaching experience, including 15+ in the NFL. Although the Ravens defense struggled last year, Martindale's units have been consistently among the league's best.

In 2018, the Ravens allowed an NFL-best 292.9 yards a game and were fourth against the run (82.9), fifth vs. the pass (210.0), and second in points allowed (17.9 per game). Baltimore was the first team since the 1934 Detroit Lions to not allow a second-half touchdown in the first six games of a season.

In 2019, the Ravens were fourth in yardage (330.6), fifth in run defense (93.4), sixth against the pass (207.2), and third in opposing points given up (17.6). Four Baltimore defenders were selected to the Pro Bowl.

Martindale's tenure in Baltimore began in 2012 as the team’s inside linebackers coach, a position he held for four years. As linebackers coach, he worked with Hall of Famer Ray Lewis in his final season and four-time Pro Bowler C.J. Mosley.

Martindale's prior NFL experience includes linebackers coach for the then-Oakland Raiders and Denver (linebackers coach/defensive coordinator).

Desai was named the Bears defensive coordinator in 2021, replacing Chuck Pagano, who retired on January 13. Desai had been with the Bears since 2013 when he was part of then head-coach Marc Trestman's staff.

Under his direction, the Bears finished with the fifth-best defense in average total yards allowed per game (316.7) and the second-best pass defense (191.6 yards/game). The Bears also finished 21st in points allowed per game (23.9) but were first in sack percentage (9.32 percent), despite finishing with the fourth-most sacks (49) in the league.

Former Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai (left) with then Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator and current Giants head coach Brian Daboll. Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

The 38-year-old Desai began his coaching career with the Bears as a defensive quality control assistant in 2013, a role in which he worked with the Bears defensive backs and linebackers while also assisting with special teams. Desai held that role until 2018 before being promoted to safeties coach in 2019.

Before that, Desai coached at Tempe from 2006 to 2010 (defensive and special teams) and Boston College in 2012 (running backs coach and special teams coordinator). In 2012, he was the assistant director of football operations for the Miami Hurricanes.

