SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeBig Blue+NewsGame DayTransactionsFilm
Search

Giants' “Big Ox” Proving Why He Belongs in O-line Lineup

Patricia Traina

Giants offensive guard Shane Lemieux only knows how to do things one way.

That one way is to show up to work, throw himself into the grind and make as many strides toward improvement as he possibly can.

That yeomen’s attitude has finally paid off for the Giants fifth-round draft pick, who, after getting a couple of snaps as a blocking fullback and jumbo tight end earlier in the season, earned the nod as the Giants starting left guard last week ahead of veteran Chad Slade while incumbent Will Hernandez recovers from the COVID-19 virus.

Lemieux not only had a mostly positive first outing as an NFL starting guard, but he also showed that he belongs out there.

“I’ll tell you what, the level of competitiveness he plays with, some nasty, he definitely gave us some juice in there,” head coach Joe Judge said earlier this week. 

“Look, you line up for your first snap in the NFL and you’re seeing Ndamukong Suh across from you right there, that’s a ‘welcome to the NFL, buddy.’ But this guy didn’t blink. He didn’t shy away from anything. He really answered the bell for us.”

The man who was nicknamed ‘The Big Ox’ in college for his ox-like strength and nasty disposition on the field said Friday that not shying away from the competition is the only way he knows how to play the game.

“I was always taught to play football that way. I think that’s how offensive line should be played,” Lemieux said. 

“Ever since I was younger and I started playing football, I was always taught if you make a mistake make it 100 percent. Go fly around and hit somebody. I feel like that mantra has kind of stuck with me.”

Because of the preparation the coaches have put him through, Lemieux said that nothing surprised him about getting out there as a full-time player.

I prepare every single day, every single week like I’m going to start,” he said. “If you keep preparing, you don’t have to get ready. If you stay ready, you don’t have to get ready.

“I just want to be able to help the team however I can. Whenever my number is called, I want to be able to provide support wherever I’m put.”

His most significant contribution might very well have been on Wayne Gallman’s 2-yard touchdown run in which Lemieux and left tackle Andrew Thomas created a sizeable hole for Gallman to slip into the end zone.

It was a good called run right there at the end zone,” Lemieux said of the play. “It’s one of my first touchdowns, we had one before that but that was our first running play touchdown. We were all pretty juiced.”

As a bonus, Gallman handed the ball to his rookie teammate to perform the celebratory spike.

“Yeah, Wayne handed me the ball, and I didn’t know what to do with it,” Lemieux said with a grin. “I was like, ‘You know what? Spike it.’ So I did."

And how did he do with performing the unexpected honor?

“Everyone is kind of giving me a little bit of hell for it because it was a bad spike, but I was just so juiced and excited to be in the moment," Lemieux said. 

"I just wanted to celebrate with my team, and I thought that was pretty cool."

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Golden Tate Returns to Giants Practice

With the air cleared, Tate now has to regain Joe Judge's trust that he's bought in to the team-first mentality.

Patricia Traina

by

writerrad

New York Giants Notebook | Daniel Jones, Oshane Ximines, and More

Notable leftovers from Wednesday's Giants media sessions.

Jackson Thompson

by

Cowboyup

Daniel's Dilemma: Jones Must Strike Balance Between Being Bold and Being Smart

No one on the Giants is giving up on turnover-prone Daniel Jones just yet. But time could be running out on the second-year quarterback if he doesn't start fixing his problem.

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan

Giants Taking Added Precautions Ahead of Trip to Washington

With COVID-19 cases surging across the U.S. and NFL landscape, Giants head coach Joe Judge revealed some of the added precautions the team is taking to keep their players, coaches, and staff protected from the virus ahead of their train trip to Washington this weekend.

Jackson Thompson

Joe Judge Mum on Plans for Golden Tate's Play Time Sunday

The Giants head coach wouldn't confirm if further discipline for the 11-year veteran receiver in the form of playing time is coming, but the tea leaves sure do seem to be pointing in that direction.

Patricia Traina

Why the Giants Pass Rush Has Found Success Despite Lack of Top-shelf Pass Rusher

The Giants defense is currently in the top-10 league-wide despite not having a "blue goose" pass rusher. Here's why that's been possible, plus a look into defensive coordinator Patrick Graham's thought process regarding when and how to blitz on third down.

Patricia Traina

Former DB Fred Smoot Previews Giants-WFT Game, Offers Perspectives on Giants' Quest to Improve

Smoot played for the WFT from 2001–04), and 2007-09, making a stop in between with the Vikings during the 2005–06 seasons.

Patricia Traina

Why Carter Coughlin's First NFL Sack is One He'll Never Forget

For an NFL defensive player, getting one's first sack is a special moment. When it comes against a future Hall of Fame quarterback, well, that's just icing on the cake.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants Notebook | Setting The Tone, Andrew Thomas' Progress and More

Notable leftovers from Thursday's media sessions.

Jackson Thompson

The Two Sides of Giants Head Coach Joe Judge

Giants head coach Joe Judge was hired to put a competitive, winning product on the field. But that doesn't mean that there isn't any room for some compassion in a sport known for its physical, unforgiving nature.

Jackson Thompson

by

HoogieCoogieMan