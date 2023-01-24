Giants’ Brian Daboll Named NFC Coach of the Year by 101 Awards

Brian Daboll exceeded expectations during his first season as the Giants head coach and he’s being recognized for his quick turnaround.

When Brian Daboll was hired last January, many expected the New York Giants to be one of the worst teams in the league yet again, as they would have to figure out who they were as a team.

Daboll, who hailed from the Bills organization along with general manager Joe Schoen, was known for being a good offensive mind and helping mold Josh Allen into the quarterback he is today.

Daboll was handed a roster that lacked talent in key areas and struggled in every category in 2021. Fast forward one year later, and the Giants are one of the brightest young teams in the NFL.

Daboll led the Giants to a 9-7-1 record in his first year as a head coach while defeating the Vikings in the Wild Card round. He became the first head coach in Giants history to win their postseason debut since Dan Reeves in 1993.

Daboll is now the fourth head coach in Giants history to receive the award, joining Bill Parcells (1986), Dan Reeves (1993), and Jim Fassel (1997). Seeing what Brian Daboll was able to do with a Giants roster with many of the same players as the year before is remarkable. The team also dealt with many injuries during the season, especially to the rookie class.

Despite that, Daboll led the Giants to their first playoff berth since 2016 and their first postseason victory since Super Bowl 46. The Giants are projected to have 11 draft picks in April and over $50 million in cap space once free agency begins.

Daboll leading the way is precisely what this Giants team needed after a slew of firings, including Ben McAdoo, Pat Shurmur, and Joe Judge. Daboll is well-liked by players in the locker room, and his 20+-year coaching experience around the league shows that he was the right man for the job.

Daboll will be presented with the NFC Coach of the Year Award by the 101 Committee on Saturday, February 25, 2023, in Kansas City.

