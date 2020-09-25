Giants Can't Sleep on Injury-Depleted 49ers

The 49ers are limping back to MetLife Stadium, but if the Giants are smart, they won't start rubbing their hands in glee just yet.

The 49ers' will be without All-Pro tight end George Kittle (knee) and starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle).

Backup quarterback Nick Mullens will be making his first start since 2018.

San Francisco's offensive lineup isn't helped by the losses their two top rushers either. Running backs Tevin Coleman (knee) and Raheem Mostert (knee) have also been ruled out, leaving Jerrick McKinnon and fullback Kyle Juszczuk to carry the load out of the backfield.

The Giants defense has shown some gradual improvement, but with that said, it cannot sleep on what appears to be an undermanned 49ers offense, which has proven it can run an efficient offense even with the injuries.

The 49ers' current offensive lineup has a full week to prepare as a unit and make adjustments based on their available personnel. The Giants defense has been preparing with the expectations that they will be up against a cohesive and talented offense regardless.

"You want to gameplan for the people, but you also want to gameplan for the scheme," said Giants defensive back Julian Love. "As a coaching staff, they are in their position for a reason. They're going to try to use each matchup and whoever they have available to the best of their abilities. This is the National Football League so backups aren't bad players."

For the Giants, Sunday will be their first game of the season without running back Saquon Barkley (ACL/IR) and wide receiver Sterling Shepard (turf toe/IR) starting.

With Barkley and Shepard out, the Giants and quarterback Daniel Jones could look to get the ball in the hands of tight end Evan Engram.

"Engram is special," said 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. "You can see that Coach (Jason) Garrett is trying to get him involved, and he's a matchup problem whether you're a linebacker, safety or corner.

The Giants' short-handed offense will be up against an equally gutted 49ers' defense, with defensive ends Nick Bosa (ACL) and Solomon Thomas (ACL/), and veteran cornerback Richard Sherman (calf) on injured reserve.

If that's not enough, defensive lineman Dee Ford (back) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (quad) have been ruled out while cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) is questionable.

The Giants offense, particularly the offensive line, has struggled through the first two games. But missing out on Bosa, Thomas and Ford gives them a break from its string of facing All-Pro defensive front seven talent such as what they saw against the Steelers in Week 1 and Bears in Week 2.

Rookie offensive tackle Andrew Thomas has had to go up against some of the best pass rushers in the NFL in his first two career starts and was on track to continue that stretch against Bosa in Week 3.

Instead, he will line up against a mix of San Francisco's newest additions, defensive ends Ziggy Ansah and Dion Jordan. Jordan was promoted from the team's practice squad on Wednesday, while Ansah was signed to a one-year deal this week.

While neither Ansah nor Jordan poses the same dynamic threat that Bosa might have brought on the edge, both are former top-five draft picks and serviceable veterans that will give young Thomas his latest test.

Thomas is approaching the game with the same degree of focus he has in the past two weeks, regardless of who's in the lineup.

"They're very talented in their defensive line, they put a lot of faith in their front seven," Thomas said. "They brought in some guys recently that will be up there to play from Sunday so we just have to be prepared."

The good news for the Giants is that Carter Coughlin (hamstring) appears to be a full go for Sunday after being a full participant in practice all week. Coughlin, whom the coaches have concerned has been cross-training at inside linebacker, can contribute on special teams.

Meanwhile, defensive back Adrain Colbert (quad) is listed as doubtful, and cornerback Brandon Williams (groin) is questionable. Both are key players on special teams.