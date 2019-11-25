Giants Claim They're Making Progress, but the Numbers Tell Another Story

Before the season, Giants president John Mara was asked a simple question about what he needs to see to feel good about the direction the franchise is headed.

“We need to win some games,” he said. “I want to feel like at the end of the season, we’re moving in the right direction. I’m not going to say it has to be a minimum number of games that we have to win, or we have to make the playoffs. I want to feel when I’m walking off the field after the last game of the season, whenever that is, that this franchise is headed in the right direction.”

Whatever it is the Giants have been doing of late, Mara certainly can’t be feeling good about what he’s seen.

The Giants, for the second game in a row, were outwitted by a struggling opponent who suddenly found the cure for their struggles against Mara’s Giants.

Although head coach Pat Shurmur insists they’re getting close, the reality based on the stats is that as a team, they’re not as close as they think.

Simply put, the Giants are heading in the wrong direction, and there’s only so much blame that can be placed on the youth movement and the injuries that have been among the main storylines of this season.

The Giants holders of a consecutive game losing streak that grew to seven thanks to a 19-14 loss to the Bears, currently have two wins on the season with five games—two against the Eagles, one (next week) against the Packers), one against Washington and one against Miami—on deck.

That means with a minimum of two more losses, the Giants—if they’re lucky—will match their 2018-win total of five games.

Something tells me that’s not what Mara probably envisioned was a Giants team building off its last five games of 2018, a stretch that although they went 2-3 in the won-loss column, the offense averaged 26.4 points per game—an increase over the 21.5 points per game they averaged in the first 11 games of that season (up from the 21.5 points per game they averaged in the first 12 games of the year) and 366.6 yards of offense per game versus the 351.2 yards per game from the same 11 earlier games of the season.

Now? The Giants have failed to record 300 net yards in six of their last seven games, including their last three. They’ve averaged 19.7 points per game in their first 11 contents and 315 yards per game on offense.

Repeat after me: That’s. Not. Progress

And can we talk about Saquon Barkley? Out of his 17 rushing attempts this week, three went for negative yardage, giving him 18 such runs (out of 118 attempts, of 15.2% of his rushing attempts) in which Barkley was stopped for negative yardage this season, 16 fewer attempts from last season’s total of 34 runs.

That’s certainly not progress either.

And for the first time in franchise history, they have not won a game in October and November, the two months critical to shaping a team’s potential playoff hopes.

Progress? Please!

Want to talk about defense? Pointwise, the Giants are allowing opponents to score 28 points per game this year versus the 26 points per game last year. And yard wise, they’ve averaged 377.4 yards allowed this year versus 37.4 allowed last year—all totals that are still pretty bad any way you slice it.

And what about the coaching staff’s growth? How many more times do we need to see the play calls run Barkley up the middle behind an offensive line that doesn’t get a good push up the middle before we look elsewhere for a reason behind his pedestrian 2019 performance?

How many more times must we see those in-game head-scratching decisions that seem to come up at least once a week?

And how many more struggling opponents do we need to see revived courtesy of the Giants, or how many in-game management—or is that mismanagement—issues do we need to see that this team right now is stuck in mud?

Are there some good things to come out of this season? Absolutely.

The individual play of quarterback Daniel Jones, receiver Darius Slayton, edge Markus Golden, defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II, and punter Riley Dixon all come to mind as bright spots, as do the gunner play of Cody Core and Antonio Hamilton.

But football isn’t about individual performances; it’s about team showings, and no one Giants unit this year has shown itself to be consistent on a week in and week out basis, which is perhaps the most alarming lack of progress of them all.

The Giants players and coaches can spin this any way they want. They can sit there and say that there are bright spots that tell them they’re headed in the right direction. They can sit there and say they’re close, and they are indeed making progress, but the bottom line is the only thing they are making is a lot of their fan base distraught with the product they’re putting on the field every week.