Giants Complete Interview with Chiefs Executive Director of Player Personnel Ryan Poles

Poles is only 36 years old, but he's widely considered a rising star in the personnel and scouting communities.

The Giants announced they concluded interviews with Chiefs' executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles, the fourth of nine reported candidates for their vacant general manager position.

On Thursday afternoon, the 36-year-old Poles met via video conference with John Mara, Chris Mara, and Steve Tisch. Poles is in his 13th year with the Chiefs, where, in his current role, he oversees all aspects of college football scouting, assists in the pro process, and prepares for free agency.

Poles joined the Chiefs in 2009 following a stint as a recruiting assistant for Boston College, his alma mater. He was signed as an undrafted free agent offensive tackle by the Bears in 2008 but did not make the roster. Poles was college teammates with Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.  

