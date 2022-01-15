Giants Complete Interview with Ravens Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz

Skip to main content
The Giants are almost done with their initial round of general manager candidates, having met virtually with Ravens Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz via video conference on Saturday.

The 46-year-old Hortiz interviewed with John Mara, Chris Mara, and Steve Tisch on a video conference. 

The 46-year-old Hortiz just completed his 24th season with the Ravens and third as director of player personnel. He collaborates with George Kokinis, the team's other director of player personnel, to oversee all aspects of college and pro scouting for Baltimore and are the chief personnel evaluators for Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta. 

Before his current post, Hortiz spent ten seasons (2009-18) as the Ravens' director of college scouting. He also managed the team’s draft preparation and the evaluation and ranking process of draft prospects. He was initially hired as a scout in 1998, working under former NFL tight end turned general manager Ozzie Newsome.

In his initial role with the Ravens, Hortiz also assisted senior vice president of football administration Pat Moriarty, who manages the salary cap. 

In 2001-02, Hortiz scouted the northeast, and he was the Ravens' southeast area scout, covering the SEC, ACC and C-USA, from 2003-05. He was promoted to national scout in 2006 and to the director of college scouting three years later.

