Giants Complete Second Interview with Bills Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll

Daboll is believed to be the front runner for the Giants' head coaching vacancy.

The Giants announced they completed their second interview with head coaching candidate Brian Daboll, the Bills' offensive coordinator.

The interview was held Tuesday at the team's East Rutherford, New Jersey headquarters, where Daboll met with team president John Mara, chairman Steve Tisch, senior vice president of player personnel Chris Mara, and general manager Joe Schoen. Daboll, who received a tour of the team's facilities, also met with other front office members.

The Giants are still expected to interview Patrick Graham on Wednesday and Brian Flores on Thursday. With the Senior Bowl fast approaching, the Giants could have a new head coach in place by Friday or Saturday, once they have met the requirements of the Rooney Rule, which requires them to interview at least one minority candidate from outside the organization at their facility. 

With the Bills having been eliminated from the postseason last weekend by the Chiefs, all but one of their head coaching candidates, that being Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, who interviewed for the job a few days ago, would be free to join the team immediately. 

Daboll was the first of the head coaching candidates to meet with the Giants, having done so via video conference last Friday evening, just hours after Schoen was named the team's new general manager. 

Others who have interviewed for the job include Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who visited East Rutherford on Monday, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, who met with the team via video conference on Saturday, and Anarumo, who met with the team via video conference Sunday.

