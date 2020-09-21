SI.com
Giants Confirm Saquon Barkley Suffered Torn ACL

Patricia Traina

The Giants' worst fears about running back Saquon Barkley have been confirmed.

The team, in a statement, said the star running back underwent an MRI of his right knee this morning at Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan and that the results confirmed that Barkley did indeed suffer the torn ACL.

Barkley, who was injured on the first play of the second quarter in the Giants 17-13 loss to the Bears, will undergo surgery in the future to repair the ligament.

Giants head coach Joe Judge, who helped carry Barkley across the field and back to the Giants sideline after he suffered the injury on the first play of the second quarter, told the media after the Giants loss to the Bears that regardless of Barkley's test results, don't count him out.

"I would just say this, regardless of whatever the outcome,  I wouldn't fall asleep on 26. It's going to be a hell of a story either way," Judge said.

