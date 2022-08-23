Skip to main content

Giants Could Bring in Another Kicker While Graham Gano is Sidelined

Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen will be discussing their options as Gano recovers from a concussion.

The last thing the New York Giants need to do with mandatory roster cuts from 85 to 80 due by 4 p.m. Tuesday is to add a player at a position where they already have a fully capable body on the roster.

Such is the dilemma they’re facing at kicker, where they have Graham Gano on the roster. But what makes this circumstance different is that Gano suffered a concussion in Sunday’s preseason loss to the Bengals, and since he’s in the league protocol, there’s a possibility he might not be available to kick this coming weekend when the Giants “visit” the Jets for the preseason finale.

Fortunately for the Giants, they could turn to punter Jamie Gillan to handle the place-kicking after Gano was injured while trying to make a tackle on a Bengals kickoff return. Gillan handled four second-half kickoffs and scored four points, including a 31-yard field goal.

Oh, and he handled the punting duties as well without so much as batting an eye.

“I’m just here to hold and punt,” Gillan said Monday. “If they need any more field goals from me again, I’ll be there waiting.”

He might not have to worry about that as head coach Brian Daboll said that he and general manager Joe Schoen would discuss the possibility of bringing in another kicker while Gano is on the mend. Such a move, which would take away a roster spot from another position that’s been left thin due to injuries, would only happen if Gano’s stay in the league protocol was to be long-term.

The Giants, who are tight against the cap, could also stick with Gillan, who assured reporters that there would be no concerns about him getting injured because he has to deploy a different set of muscles when placekicking than he does when punting.

 “I have a good routine going every day to take care of my body,” Gillan said. “We’ve got a great training staff here and a phenomenal weight room staff, so it’s my job to stay on top of my body to keep it running smoothly. Because, as we saw yesterday, anything can happen in a game. I can’t say on the sideline, ‘Oh no, I can’t kick because I’m using different muscles.’ I’m just going to go out there and kick it.”

Gillan, who had safety Julian Love serve as his holder, is obviously rooting for Gano, whom he praised, to make it back.

But if he doesn’t, Gillan stands ready, willing, and able to step in again.

“If that was asked of me for this week, then I’ll do it,” he said. “I’ll do anything for this team, and whatever (Special Teams Coordinator Thomas McGaughey) Coach T-Mac wants me to do and (Head Coach Brian Daboll) Coach Daboll wants me to do, I’ll do it.”

