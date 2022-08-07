Skip to main content

New York Giants Counting on a Rejuvenated Saquon Barkley

So far, so good for running back Saquon Barkley, whom the Giants need to resemble his rookie form to help the offense get off on the right foot.

When the New York Giants drafted running back Saquon Barkley with the second overall pick in 2018, the hope at the time was to give Eli Manning, their long-time quarterback, someone who could take some of the onus off Manning’s aging throwing arm.

Barkley did just that, giving the Giants a legitimate running game that saw him eclipse over 1,000 yards rushing. He also gave them another option in the passing game, with his 721 receiving yards as part of his season-high 2,028 all-purpose yards recorded as a rookie.

The following year when the Giants changed quarterbacks, going to then-rookie Daniel Jones over Manning, the hope remained that Barkley would take some of the onus off the young signal caller. Alas for the Giants, in that second season, Barkley began to get bitten by the injury bug, a trend that continued the next two seasons to include a season-ending ACL injury and, last season, a sprained ankle.

That was then, and this is now. Barkley is entering his fifth NFL season, and a big on. Unsigned beyond this year, the former Penn State star is fully healthy and has shown himself to be thriving early on in the Giants’ new and more modernized offense that has taken advantage of his ability to create mismatches in space.

The return to his "Rookie of the Year" form in which he ran for 1,307 yards and caught another 721 receiving yards is what the team is counting on to help determine the futures of both Barkley and Jones.

So far, Barkley has looked very much like the explosive all-purpose threat he was as a rookie.

“It’s been fun to watch him work,” Jones said of his backfield teammate. “He brings a lot to our offense from obviously running the ball to using him in space to make plays. He’s an explosive player, a smart player, and a guy that works really hard. From a quarterback’s perspective, that’s always fun to work with.”

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Dec 30, 2021; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels offensive lineman Marcus McKethan (73) back in pass blocking as quarterback Sam Howell (7) takes the snap during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
Play
Transactions

New York Giants Offensive Lineman Marcus McKethan Suffers Torn ACL

The fifth-round draft pick was injured during the team's Blue-White scrimmage and will miss the 2022 season.

By The Giants Maven News Desk16 hours ago
16 hours ago
Jul 29, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) runs during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
Play
Big Blue+

Kayvon Thibodeaux Impresses in New York Giants' Scrimmage

It was a big night for the fifth overall pick in the 2022 draft. That plus other observations from the Blue-White Scrimmage.

By Patricia TrainaAug 5, 2022 9:23 PM EDT
Aug 5, 2022 9:23 PM EDT
Jul 29, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) directs his team as running back Saquon Barkley (26) watches during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
Play
Training Camp

Daniel Jones is Feeling More at Ease in Giants' New Offense

Jones is facing a make-or-break year this season. So far, he's been coming along in the new offense.

By Patricia TrainaAug 5, 2022 5:17 PM EDT
Aug 5, 2022 5:17 PM EDT

Jones hasn’t always had that luxury. Last year, Barkley was in the latter stages of his rehab from ACL surgery and was kept out of training camp until toward the end, when even then, the two key cogs in the Giants offense never quite got on the same page.

Even when they were on the field together at the same time, it was tough sledding for the Giants. Jones had to contribute to the running game, perhaps a bit more than the coaches hoped he would. And with the rest of the skill position players dealing with injuries or questionable deployment in an antiquated offensive system, the Giants offense badly sputtered.

That’s all in the past, though. Barkley has looked explosive in camp and has said he’s no longer thinking about his surgically repaired knee. Instead, he’s immersed himself in the offense and fully embraced the fresh start that new head coach Brian Daboll has offered to every returning player on the roster.

That’s good news for Jones as well, who revealed that he and Barkley spent a lot of time training together in the off-season, presumably at some of the informal passing camps Jones organized in the run-up to training camp.

“Given how dedicated he is to making sure he’s ready to roll come this time of year, I haven’t been surprised by how he’s looked to start camp. I’m excited to work with him.”

The feeling is mutual.

“I know what I can be,” Barkley said. “If I’m able to go out there and do the things that I’m capable of doing, it’s going to make life a lot easier not only on Daniel, but I feel like on everyone.”

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

Dec 30, 2021; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels offensive lineman Marcus McKethan (73) back in pass blocking as quarterback Sam Howell (7) takes the snap during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
Transactions

New York Giants Offensive Lineman Marcus McKethan Suffers Torn ACL

By The Giants Maven News Desk16 hours ago
Jul 29, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) runs during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
Big Blue+

Kayvon Thibodeaux Impresses in New York Giants' Scrimmage

By Patricia TrainaAug 5, 2022 9:23 PM EDT
Jul 29, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) directs his team as running back Saquon Barkley (26) watches during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
Training Camp

Daniel Jones is Feeling More at Ease in Giants' New Offense

By Patricia TrainaAug 5, 2022 5:17 PM EDT
New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney (29) and the defense on the first day of training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Big Blue+

How Giants Safety Xavier McKinney is Turning Football into an Art

By Patricia TrainaAug 5, 2022 1:28 PM EDT
Sep 17, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Will Holden (69) against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Transactions

Giants Add Will Holden to Offensive Line's Depth

By The Giants Maven News DeskAug 5, 2022 1:02 PM EDT
Aug 28, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Colt McCoy (12) throws a pass during the first half of the Blue-White Scrimmage at MetLife Stadium.
Training Camp

Previewing Top New York Giants Blue-White Scrimmage Storylines

By Patricia TrainaAug 5, 2022 10:36 AM EDT
May 3, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence (97) during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostic Training Center.
Training Camp

Dexter Lawrence II Aims to Become Pass-Rush Force

By Stephen LebitschAug 5, 2022 8:00 AM EDT
Jul 27, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants offensive lineman Matt Gono (73) in action during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
Transactions

New York Giants OT Matt Gono May Have Career-ending Neck Injury | Report

By Giants Country News DeskAug 4, 2022 8:26 PM EDT