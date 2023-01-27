Giants DC Wink Martindale Gets Second Interview with Colts

New York Giants defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale is set to get a second interview with the Indianapolis Colts for their head coaching job. Martindale will meet with the Colts over the weekend.

The 59-year-old Martindale has never made any secret of his desire to become an NFL head coach. He was part of the head coaching candidates for the Giants in 2020, the position ultimately going to then-New England Patriots special teams coordinator Joe Judge.

"It’s an honor when they put a slip in because I think it’s harder to get a head coaching job in this league than being in the senate," Martindale said last week during the Giants' preparations for the NFC Divisional Playoff round against the Eagles which they lost.

Martindale kept his focus on preparing for the Eagles while insisting that he didn't view his time spent with the Giants after his departure from the Ravens after ten seasons (four as defensive coordinator) as a stop-gap.

"When I came here as a Giant, it wasn’t a stepping stone for me. It was a destination. And I love it here in New York. I love the city. I think it’s the greatest city in the world. I think it’s the greatest fans in the world. And the ownership, the Maras and Tisches, have been great to my family."

In his first season with the Giants, Martindale implemented what he often referred to as a "positionless" defense that challenged players to optimize their talents in various ways.

The approach paid off, specifically in situational football. The Giants' defense improved in sacks per pass attempt, third-down stops, red zone efficiency, and average points allowed per game from the 2021 season.

And Martindale, true to his reputation for running an aggressive defense, had the Giants blitzing at a league-high 39.7 percent this season, the Giants finishing eighth in the league in total quarterback pressures (155).

If Martindale were to leave, the belief is that outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins or defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson could be next in line to replace him. Before coming to the Giants, Wilkins spent the last ten years of his career on Martindale's defensive staff in Baltimore. He could follow Martindale again to be his defensive coordinator if the Colts hire Martindale.

Henderson, a former NFL defensive back who just completed his 15th year of coaching, has been with the Giants since 2020 and is widely regarded as one of the best defensive backs coaches in the league.

However, he has never had coordinator experience, though he did serve as a front office executive with the Jets, the last NFL team he played for before his retirement after the 1998 season, during the 2006-2007 seasons as their Director of Player Development.

Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka had also drawn interest from the Colts for their head coaching vacancy, but it doesn't appear that he's yet been invited for a second interview. Kafka, who also drew interest for the Panthers job (since filled by Frank Reich), did get a second interview this week with the Texans for their vacancy.