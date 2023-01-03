Giants-Eagles Game Scheduled for 4:25 PM on Sunday

The New York Giants Week 18 regular-season finale at Philadelphia has been scheduled for 4:25 p.m. on Sunday and will be broadcast nationally on CBS, the league announced Monday.

The Giants and Eagles have both locked up postseason berths. The Giants have locked up the sixth seed and will hold that spot regardless of what they do against the Eagles.

But the Eagles, who have lost their last two games in a row, are looking to sew up the NFC East and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, something they can do if they beat the Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.

In other division news, the Cowboys-Commanders game will also be at 4:25 p.m. but will be broadcast on FOX. If the Cowboys win and the Eagles lose, Dallas can jump ahead of the Eagles for the division title and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs if they win and the 49ers lose their game against the Cardinals.

The seventh spot in the NFC playoff race is still up for grabs from among the Packers and Lions, who face off against each other in the Sunday Night primetime game, and the Seahawks, who host the Los Angeles Rams.

The Lions will clinch the seventh spot with a win over the Packers and a loss by the Seahawks. The Packers will clinch with a win over the Lions. The Seahawks can clinch with a win over the Rams and a loss by the Packers.

