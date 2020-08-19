SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmBig Blue+Game DayTransactions
Search

Giants Edge Rusher Lorenzo Carter Ready for the Next Step

Patricia Traina

Giants rusher Lorenzo Carter has recorded 8.5 sacks in two seasons as a pro so far, which isn’t horrible production.

But with the Giants looking to develop a homegrown blue-chip pass rusher, Carter knows his production can be better, and he’s been working to ensure he addresses his deficiencies while adding to his strengths.

As noted in our recent film study of Carter, there is quite a lot that he’s shown he can do well, such as setting the edge against the run and showing signs of near-elite level pass-rush ability.

According to Pro Football Focus, Carter has logged 403 snaps in run defense and has 39 career stops for zero or negative yardage, a 9.6% career run-stop rate.

In 395 pass-rush snaps, he has produced 64 total pressures, including the 8.5 sacks mentioned earlier. That translates to Carter having created some sort of disruption on 16.2% of his pass rushes.

While the promise has been there, the consistency has not, and that is something Carter has been seeking to improve as he prepares for his upcoming third NFL season.

“I think it's always this or finding your game, trying become a more powerful player,” he said when asked to assess his game thus far. “For me, just making sure I do everything and put myself in the position to be successful with or whatever the coaches asked me to do.”

Among the many things the coaches have had Carter working on are his hand usage and his pass rush angles. On occasion, last season, Carter’s angles were a little too wide, which, thanks to the additional split second or two, allowed for opposing quarterbacks to get rid of the ball faster.

“A lot of times, it comes down to what types of angles you have. That’s one thing I saw a lot last year and then the coaches pointed it out to me when we got into the lab this year,” he said.

There is also a matter of being more patient and not trying to force the pass rush.

“Yeah, this year, it's a lot of emphasis on doing your job and making sure that you don't try to go outside of your responsibilities and give up different things by trying to make a play,” Carter said.

“If we do our job and just stay locked in on the moment, like then on the play then it's going to come to you and it's either don't come to you or you go force it to somebody else. So that's just the big thing. Staying patient being a lot more patient this year is trying to go do things outside of your responsibility.”

This year, the Giants edge rusher room is a lot more crowded. Besides Carter and second-year-man Oshane Ximines, veteran Markus Golden is back for another year. 

The team also added veteran free-agent Kyler Fackrell from the Packers, who achieved 10.5 sacks in 2018 with Patrick Graham as his position coach. They also added rookie linebackers Cam Brown in the sixth round and Carter Coughlin in the seventh, both of whom have pass-rushing ability.

“I think it's great that we have a lot of talent and that we're a little deeper in that room,” Carter said. “We’ve got a lot of guys in the room that have a lot of different skill sets. It comes down to us making sure that we maximize our abilities and trusting the coaches, making sure that they put us in the right positions.”

At times last year, there was some question about whether players were put in the right position to make plays. That also led to some guys overcompensating for holes that developed by playing outside of their assignment, which created yet more problems for the scheme.

This year, Carter said the coaching staff has regularly emphasized the importance of everyone doing their respective jobs within the scheme.

“Do the fundamentals and then make sure you do your job to the best of your ability,” he said of the coaches’ message to the defensive players. “So I think if we do that, if I do my job, set edges, let the linebackers do their jobs, fill gaps, and we just play together as a team, we're going to have a great chance to be successful.”

In addition to working on his hand usage and angles, Carter revealed that he’s been watching film this off-season of pass rushers from around the league, looking to see what little tricks he might be able to pick up and incorporate into his own game, which he’s not looking to overhaul, but simply make more productive.

But above all else, Carter said the coaching staff has been drilling home the importance of being fundamentally sound.

“That’s a lot of what we’ve been working on, not even specifically just pass rush or specifically run,” he said. “It’s more the coaches are looking at our feet, making sure we’re putting our feet in the right places, having our eyes in the right places.

“The rest they trust that we have the ability to make plays. But once we get the fundamentals down and make sure we get our eyes on our keys and know what we’re looking at and we’re looking for, everything else will follow.”

Get the latest Giants news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the page. Or sign up to receive our free daily newsletter.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New York Giants OT Andrew Thomas Says He Has a Lot of Work to Do

Thomas projects as a Week 1 starter at offensive tackle for the Giants, but there are a few things he needs to clean up before he's ready for the bright lights of the regular season.

Pat Ragazzo

New York Giants Special Teams Ace Cody Core Suffers Torn Achilles | Report

The Giants are likely to be without one of their key special teamers in 2020 after wide receiver Cody Core suffered a torn Achilles.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Head Coach Joe Judge's Approach Has a Very Good Chance for Success

Being a hard-nosed head coach can quickly lose a man his locker room if it's not done properly. But here is the one mistake that Joe Judge has avoided that others who have attempted to be hard-nosed, have made

Patricia Traina

Giants Offensive Line Looking to Build Continuity

The Giants offensive line is looking at another major overhaul for this year, and one asset that might prove to be valuable for unit to build chemistry is the experience of veteran guard Kevin Zeitler.

Jackson Thompson

NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 19, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with former Cowboys wide receiver Drew Pearson's nomination to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Practice Report: The "Some People Just Don't Get It" Edition

Too many talking heads are complaining about Joe Judge making his players run laps when they screw up. Here's why their opinion doesn't float.

Patricia Traina

Dexter Lawrence II: Giants Lost 2019 Season Provides Lessons for Future

Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence says that rather than focus on the losing season of last year, he views the lost season as one filled with lessons to build on.

Patricia Traina

Dexter Lawrence II Explains Why He Lost Weight in Off-season

Dexter Lawrence II is a key player for the Giants defense. So his decision to lose some weight in the off-season is one that he hopes will enable him to be there for his teammates this year.

Patricia Traina

SEE IT | Saquon Barkley's Reaction to Big Ten Fall Sports Postponement

Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker is facing 10 years in prison if he's convicted for charges of robbery with a firearm. How do the legal experts feel about how his case?

Patricia Traina

Giants Country Round Table: Who Will Be the 2020 Team Captains?

Who are the top candidates to be captains on this year's Giants squad? In our first round table, Giants Country writers Patricia Traina, Pat Ragazzo, and Jackson Thompson make their picks for the offense, defense, and special teams.

Patricia Traina