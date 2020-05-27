GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Giants Facing Significant Financial Loss if Fans Can't Attend  NFL Games in 2020

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Patricia Traina

As the NFL continues to cling to hope that there will be a full season played with fans in attendance amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the financial repercussions of those hopes not coming through to fruition could be financially devastating for the Giants.

According to a report by Forbes, the Giants could lose an estimated $262 million in team stadium revenue and an estimated $519 million in total revenue if conditions do not permit the admittance of fans in the stands this fall.

The $519 million total revenue lost would put the Giants third, behind the Cowboys and Patriots among the teams that would be the hardest hit if the status quo doesn’t change in time for kickoff.

And although the Giants franchise, according to Forbes Sports Money’s 2019 NFL Valuation List, is worth an estimated $3.9 billion, it’s hard not to imagine the lost revenue not taking a bite out of the club’s operations.

Besides the NFL clubs being hit hard financially if circumstances don’t allow for fans in the stands, the league could also be facing a financial backlash. According to the new CBA agreed to by the owners and players in March, the players were to receive 47% of football-related income in 2020 and 48% in 2021.

If the teams can’t open their doors to the fans, that could mean that next year’s salary cap could drop significantly. And if that happens, the NFL could be looking at a mess on its hands if teams that initially thought they were under the cap now suddenly have to scramble to get under a significantly reduced cap in 2021.

Club owners and players won’t be the only ones feeling the financial pinch, as the gameday operations staff would also likely find themselves out of work until it’s again safe for crowds to fill stadiums.

The good news is that states around the country are starting to open in phases. Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York, one of the hardest-hit areas of the country, recently declared that New York sports teams can resume training. However, Cuomo added that such training “can come back without having people in the stadium.”

The Giants, however, are headquartered and train in northern New Jersey, another area hit hard by COVID-19 outbreaks. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy hasn’t given any indication of when sports might be able to resume in the state.

The NFL does have time on its side, which is good news. However, what was once six months’ worth of time when the COVID-19 pandemic first shut down everything has now been cut down to four months, with the race to find a vaccination and/or medication to treat the virus approaching overtime.

There could still be solutions for teams to fill their stadiums to half of the regular capacity. Still, even if that were the case, it’s hard not to imagine all NFL teams suffering some financial loss absent a “Hail Mary” being completed by the scientific community in their race to find a vaccination. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Giants Player Profile | Oluwole Betiku Jr, DL

Do the Giants have a diamond in the rough in this inexperienced prospect?

Patricia Traina

Receivers Preview: Will the Giants Regret Not Drafting at this Position?

The Giants didn't add to their wide receiver corps via free agency or the draft. Will that decision come back to haunt them?

Patricia Traina

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy Says State's Pro Sports Teams Can Return

New Jersey follows New York's lead in continuing to loosen restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patricia Traina

Giants Player Profile: Sam Beal

Can Sam Beal stay healthy and live up to his pedigree?

Nick Falato

The 2010s All-Decade Underrated Team

You know all about the NFL's superstars who made the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team. But in this list, we honor the decade's underrated players.

Nick Falato

NFC East Morning Run | Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Troy Aikman believes the Cowboys will pay Dak Prescott; Giants add Nick Williams to coaching staff; Eagles uncertain about wide receiver; Redskins remember their own who died in battle for our freedom who died fighting for their country.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Player Profile | Saquon Barkley, RB

What are the expectations for Saquon Barkley entering his third NFL season?

Jackson Thompson

Joe Judge Adds Nick Williams to Coaching Staff

And yes, he has ties to Judge from their days at Alabama.

Patricia Traina

Giants Player Profile: Corey Ballentine, CB

What does 2020 look like for the former Division II star? And how does DeAndre Baker's legal issues affect Ballentine's stance with the Giants' roster?

Nick Falato

Fun With (Jersey) Numbers

Think you know your Giants uniform number history? See how many of the following questions you can get right.

Patricia Traina