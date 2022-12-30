Giants Final Injury Report: Adoree' Jackson Doubtful

The Giants are in relatively good shape healthwise as they wind down the regular season.

The New York Giants enter their "win and in" Week 17 game against the Indianapolis Colts with as healthy of a roster as they've had in quite some time.

Cornerback Adoree' Jackson, who took his first practice reps this week since suffering a sprained MCL in Week 11, is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game. Jackson told reporters Thursday that he wanted to test out his knee in live reps at some point.

"I think that the thing with that is just getting those live reps and not rushing into something, but at the same time, doing the right increments to get yourself ready and prepared," he said.

"Whenever I get out there – I’m sprinkled in now – be able to sustain it. I can do it once, twice. But can you do it out there (for) 70 plays in that aspect? Just make sure it’s strong, healthy, and stable to be able to keep doing it play after play."

Jackson is technically a game-time decision, but it would be surprising i he is active Sunday after being limited all week.

Ojuarli, who sprained his ankle last week, insisted that he would be ready to roll for Sunday's big game, a sentiment backed up by head coach Brian Daboll before Friday's practice.

That said, it will be interesting to see if Ojulari is put on a pitch count this week. He had averaged 47 snaps in the three games since returning from IR (not counting last week's injury-shortened game). The Giants might want to see how he feels and looks on Sunday during pre-game warmups before making a final decision.

