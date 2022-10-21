Giants' Final Injury Report: Ojulari, Ximines Out

The New York Giants will be without outside linebackers Azeez Ojulari (calf) and Oshane Ximines (quad) this weekend when they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ojulari has missed the team's last three games with his calf injury and has appeared in just two contests--Weeks 3 (Dallas) and 4 (Chicago)--this year. In those games, he's posted one sack and two tackles.

This will be the first game missed by Ximines. So with two outside linebackers unavailable to play, the Giants are expected to elevate Quincy Roche from the practice squad.

Also declared out by the Giants were cornerback CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf) and receivers Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring).

None of those three are expected back until after the team's Week 9 bye that's coming up.

The rest of the Giants' injury report lists center Jon Feliciano (groin) and safety Jason Pinnock (ankle) as questionable. Both have been limited in practice all week.

In some more encouraging news, running back Saquon Barkley (shoulder) and left tackle Andrew Thomas (elbow), who did not receive injury designations, were full participants in practice on Friday. So too, was safety Xavier McKinney (not injury related), who had been excused from Thursday's practice for personal reasons.

Thursday Injury Report: One Minor Change

The New York Giants injury report remained the same on Thursday with one small exception: Safety Xavier McKinney.

McKinney (not injury related) was added to the Thursday report. It's assumed McKinney had a personal matter to attend to and was excused by head coach Brian Daboll.

Cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (calf), receivers Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring), and outside linebacker Oshane Ximines (quad) missed their second day of practice and are trending toward not playing Sunday against the Jaguars.

Running back Saquon Barkley (shoulder) was limited, but it's expected he'll play even though the team is managing his reps. Also limited on Thursday were center Jon Feliciano (groin), outside linebacker Zeez Ojulari (calf), and left tackle Andrew Thomas (elbow).

Wednesday Report: Kadarius Toney, Kenny Golladay Sidelined

New York Giants wide receivers Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Kenny Golladay (knee) were not cleared to practice Wednesday, according to head coach Brian Daboll.

Toney, who has been dealing with injuries to both hamstrings dating back to the summer, has not played since the Giants' Week 2 win over Carolina. Thus far, he has two receptions for zero yards and has two rushing attempts for 23 yards.

Toney has shown flashes of talent when he plays but has appeared in just 12 games for the Giants since being drafted No. 20 overall in 2021. Despite his ongoing injury woes, Daboll said there has been no consideration of putting Toney on injured reserve as the receiver continues to improve each day.

Golladay has also continued to be a disappointment since joining the Giants on a 4-year, $72 million contract during the 2021 off-season. The veteran receiver has appeared in 18 games for the Giants, including four this year, and has zero touchdowns over that period. Golladay reportedly is dealing with an MCL sprain.

Cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (calf) wasn't cleared to practice Wednesday, according to Daboll. Flott played in the first three games of the season before developing his injury, and it is unclear when he might be back on the practice field.

Working on the side with trainers during the part of practice open to the media were outside linebacker Oshane Ximines (quad) and defenbsive back Jason Pinnock (ankle).

In more encouraging injury news, left tackle Andrew Thomas (elbow), center Jon Feliciano (groin), and outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (calf) were cleared for limited reps.

Daboll also said there were no concerns about running back Saquon Barkley's shoulder, which he initially injured in London against the Packers and which he appeared to reinjure last week against the Ravens.

Daboll also said that offensive lineman Nick Gates, who is trying to work his way off the PUP list, continues to make progress.

"Getting closer, yeah," Daboll said. "I think he’s had a good couple of weeks of practice. Or week, how many days has he been out there? However long he’s been out there, I think he’s made progress each and every day. Learning our system, it’s different when you’re practicing in a new system. You can sit in a classroom all you want, but I think he’s made good progress."

The Giants will need to make a decision on Gates by next Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET when his 21-day window ends.

Here is the full injury report.

Did Not Participate in Practice

DB Cor’Dale Flott - Calf

WR Kenny Golladay - Knee

DB Jason Pinnock - Ankle

WR Kadarius Toney - Hamstring

LB Oshane Ximines - Quad

Limited Participation in Practice

RB Saquon Barkley - Shoulder

OL Jon Feliciano - Groin

DE Azeez Ojulari - Calf

OL Andrew Thomas - Elbow

