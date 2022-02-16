Giants Finish in Undesirable Spot in MMQB's Final 2021 Season NFL Power Rankings

In case it wasn't obvious during the 2021 season, the New York Giants hit rock bottom, and that was reflected in where they finished in MMQB's final NFL power ranking poll of 2021.

The Giants finally did it.

In the final edition of the MMQB's NFL power rankings, the Giants, who finished with a 4-13 record and were just one of three teams (Chicago and Minnesota being the others) to clean out their general manager and head coach, landed at No. 32 after garnering 11 points from the voters.

According to the final voting tally, the five-member MMQB crew had the 4-13 Giants as high as 30th 9one vote) while the majority (four votes) put Big Blue at No. 32, noting

More than half of our voters have the Giants in last, and that was enough to sink them to the very bottom. But two top-seven picks is a nice consolation prize for a season that went off the rails.

The Giants weren't the only team to see their 2021 season fly off the rails. Still, in all fairness to the final MMQB rankings, it's probably fair to say that much more was expected of the Giants roster that put such a heavy focus on beefing up the offensive side of the ball with playmakers.

Alas for the Giants, injuries ripped through the roster, as the offensive skill position players had maybe a dozen (if that many) snaps together on any given Sunday.

Throw in the problems on the offensive line, the injuries on the defense, and the head-scratching coaching decisions made by the former regime, and there's no question that the Giants' 2021 season was a mess from top to bottom.

And yes, while having two to-seven picks is certainly a nice consolation for what they went through, it remains to be seen if the Giants keep both picks due to a precarious salary cap situation that might necessitate them trading down from one of those picks.

Doing so would alleviate the salary cap liabilities needed for the draft class and ensure they have plenty of bargaining chips in their cache to help rebuild a roster that woefully underperformed last year.

