Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Team(s)
New York Giants

Giants Finish in Undesirable Spot in MMQB's Final 2021 Season NFL Power Rankings

In case it wasn't obvious during the 2021 season, the New York Giants hit rock bottom, and that was reflected in where they finished in MMQB's final NFL power ranking poll of 2021.

The Giants finally did it.

In the final edition of the MMQB's NFL power rankings, the Giants, who finished with a 4-13 record and were just one of three teams (Chicago and Minnesota being the others) to clean out their general manager and head coach, landed at No. 32 after garnering 11 points from the voters.

Zack Dietz's First-Round Mock Draft, Version 3.0

Including trades!&nbsp;
USATSI_17493714_168397622_lowres
32
Gallery
32 Images

According to the final voting tally, the five-member MMQB crew had the 4-13 Giants as high as 30th 9one vote) while the majority (four votes) put Big Blue at No. 32, noting 

More than half of our voters have the Giants in last, and that was enough to sink them to the very bottom. But two top-seven picks is a nice consolation prize for a season that went off the rails. 

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Oct 15, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; A general view of a New York Giants helmet on the turf before the game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.
Play
News

Giants Finish in Undesirable Spot in MMQB's Final 2021 Season NFL Power Rankings

In case it wasn't obvious during the 2021 season, the New York Giants hit rock bottom, and that was reflected in where they finished in MMQB's final NFL power ranking poll of 2021.

27 seconds ago
27 seconds ago
Jan 27, 2020; Miami, Florida; USA; General overall view of the NFL Shield logo and helmets at the NFL Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center.
Play
Draft

Post-Super Bowl First Round Mock Draft (with Trades!)

With the Super Bowl in the books, Zack Dietz unveils a post-Super Bowl, first round mock draft (complete with trades).

22 minutes ago
22 minutes ago
Sep 16, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (78) walks off the field after a loss to the Washington Football Team at FedExField.
Play
News

Andrew Thomas Reportedly Had Surgery on Left Ankle

This was the second surgery on the Giants' left tackle's ankle in as many years.

26 minutes ago
26 minutes ago

The Giants weren't the only team to see their 2021 season fly off the rails. Still, in all fairness to the final MMQB rankings, it's probably fair to say that much more was expected of the Giants roster that put such a heavy focus on beefing up the offensive side of the ball with playmakers.

Alas for the Giants, injuries ripped through the roster, as the offensive skill position players had maybe a dozen (if that many) snaps together on any given Sunday.

Throw in the problems on the offensive line, the injuries on the defense, and the head-scratching coaching decisions made by the former regime, and there's no question that the Giants' 2021 season was a mess from top to bottom.

And yes, while having two to-seven picks is certainly a nice consolation for what they went through, it remains to be seen if the Giants keep both picks due to a precarious salary cap situation that might necessitate them trading down from one of those picks. 

Doing so would alleviate the salary cap liabilities needed for the draft class and ensure they have plenty of bargaining chips in their cache to help rebuild a roster that woefully underperformed last year.

Join the Giants Country Community

Oct 15, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; A general view of a New York Giants helmet on the turf before the game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.
News

Giants Finish in Undesirable Spot in MMQB's Final 2021 Season NFL Power Rankings

27 seconds ago
Jan 27, 2020; Miami, Florida; USA; General overall view of the NFL Shield logo and helmets at the NFL Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center.
Draft

Post-Super Bowl First Round Mock Draft (with Trades!)

22 minutes ago
Sep 16, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (78) walks off the field after a loss to the Washington Football Team at FedExField.
News

Andrew Thomas Reportedly Had Surgery on Left Ankle

26 minutes ago
Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet at SoFi Stadium.
News

Giants Add Bryan Cox, Kevin Wilkins to Defensive Coaching Staff

1 hour ago
New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (88) completes a catch in the first quarter during an NFL Week 12 football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. New York Giants At Cincinnati Bengals Nov 29
Big Blue+

Giants 2022 UFA Primer: TE Evan Engram

4 hours ago
May 29, 2018; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants cornerback Eli Apple (24) during Organized Team Activities.
News

Former Giant Brandon Marshall Reveals Advice He Tried to Give Eli Apple

8 hours ago
Jul 29, 2021; Costa Mesa, CA, United States; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Austin Proehl (86) during training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
Transactions

Giants Sign WR Austin Proehl to Reserve/ Futures Contract

19 hours ago
Aug 7, 2018; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants tackle Nate Solder (76) during training camp.
Big Blue+

Giants 2022 UFA Primer: OT Nate Solder

Feb 15, 2022