Giants Fire Offensive Line Coach Marc Colombo | Report

Giants head coach Joe Judge has made his first change to his assistant coaching staff, firing offensive line coach Marc Colombo and replacing him with long-time offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo.

The NFL Network reports that the move is tied into the lack of development of first-round pick Andrew Thomas, who, according to PFF, recorded 38 of his 44 quarterback pressures over the team’s first seven games before finally turning things around and playing better over the last three weeks.

Last month, Thomas’ former coach, Paul Alexander, in an interview with SNY, expressed concern that Thomas’ technique that worked so well for him at Georgia was changed.

“I don’t see his feet getting set. And I see his hands bouncing all over the place, like he’s punching a guy like a machine gun or something,” Alexander told SNY after the Giants loss to the Eagles.

“When he was at Georgia, he controlled guys with his hands. So I see something completely different than I saw at Georgia. And my question is: Why are you doing different things than you did? I mean, he was the best tackle in the country. And right now it’s like, ‘Oh my God!’”

In a separate, yet related story, a source has denied a report claiming there was a physical altercation between Judge and Colombo prior to Colombo's dismissal, calling the report "absolutely false in every way."

Another source said that Colombo wasn't pleased with the decision and let Judge have a piece of his mind, but the confrontation never escalated to anything physical.

Dave DeGuglielmo Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

DeGuglielmo was considered by Judge for the offensive line coach before he hired Colombo, a former NFL offensive lineman who was Jason Garrett’s offensive line coach in Dallas.

According to the NFL Network, Judge hired DeGuglielmo a week ago as a consultant and that the veteran offensive line coach was already in town to begin COVID-19 protocols.

When Colombo learned of the plan to have DeGuglielmo consult with him, he reportedly didn't take it well and let Judge know. The decision was apparently then made by Judge to relieve Colombo of his duties.

DeGuglielmo served as the assistant offensive line and quality control coach for the Giants on Tom Coughlin’s first coaching staff, holding that role from 2005-08.

He then went to the Dolphins for the 2009-11 seasons before returning to the New York area to serve as the Jets offensive line coach in 2012.

DeGuglielmo joined Bill Belichick’s staff in New England, where he worked on the same staff as current Giants head coach Joe Judge. He then bounced around with the Chargers, Dolphins (twice), and Colts before returning to the Giants.